Mwanza man who murdered wife commits suicide, police confirms

Until Monday morning, Oswayo’s whereabouts could not be easily traced after he reportedly went missing just hours after firing several gun shots on his wife, Swalha Salum, 28, killing her on the spot.

By Mgongo Kaitira More by this Author

Mwanza. Police have confirmed the death of Said Oswayo, 32, shortly after news that he [Oswayo] had shot his wife to death went viral in social media platforms.

But speaking yesterday to The Citizen, the acting Mwanza Regional Police Commander, Mairi Makori said the man’s body was found along Rock Beach shore floating on water.

According to him, the preliminary investigations suggest that the man committed suicide by shooting himself in the head.

He said the body of the suspect was identified by his relatives who arrived at the Police station.

Reliable information from detectives investigating the crime show that police had camped at the Rock Beach area after realising that the last signals from his phone showed that he had been there on the eve of May 29.

“Detective information show that the last time he used his phone to communicate, he was around that area. That was why police officers set up a camp around the area,” said a source on condition of anonymity.

Mr Oswayo was accused of killing his wife with a shotgun in an incident that took place at their home at Mbogamboga Street in Buswelu area, Ilemela District on May 28.

Prior to the murder, the couple, who got married on December 31, 2021, had a quarrel over accusations of dishonesty in their marriage life.

Earlier, a 15-year-old girl (name withheld) recounted how she found the body of her late sister, lying in bed bleeding after the gun shots.

She said while in the kitchen with the house help, they heard gun shots from the couple’s room.

“The gun shots were heard after they quarreled for about half an hour,” she said.

Her attempts to find out what was happening proved futile after her brother-in-law assured her that everything was in order when she rushed to the room and asked where the gunshot sounds.

“I was terrified after realising that it was my sister’s body which was lying in bed bleeding. Later with the help of our neighbor we rushed her to Bugando Medical Hospital, but to no avail as she passed away soon after arriving,” she said

Swalha Salum 28 was reportedly shot several times by her husband, the two got married in December 2021. The cause of the killing remains a mystery. PHOTO| FILE



However, Mr Oswayo’s close friend, Chanagenge Kilosa told The Citizen that he had never heard any reports of the tiffs between the two.

“Oswayo and I have been friends for over 10 years now; I have never heard any reports of a misunderstanding since they were married. This incident has left us with many questions,” said Mr Kilosa.