Mwanza police hold about 70 illegal migrants

Mwanza. Ninety four people are being held by the police in Mwanza Region for allegedly committing various offences, which include murder, theft and illegal entry into the country.

Briefing reporters yesterday, Mwanza Regional Immigration Commissioner Peter Mbaku said among the arrested are 68 undocumented foreigners, believed to be Ethiopians. He said the migrants were arrested on April at Sanjo village. They were on their way to South Africa.

According to Mr Mbaku, the preliminary investigations showed that they were being led by a Tanzanian resident identified as Tarika Mlawa who was also arrested.

He said the immigrants would be charged with entering the country illegally contrary to Chapter 154 of the Immigration Act 1995 revised edition of 2016.

Meanwhile, The Mwanza Regional Police Commander, Ramadhan Ng’anzi said the police in the region have arrested five people on suspicion of killing a teacher of Bwiru secondary school teacher in Ilemela district.

Mr Ng’anzi said in the incident that took place on April 29, the suspects are alleged to have carried out the murder of a teacher identified as Ambrose Mapembegashi (59) by cutting him with a sharp object on the head and neck and then stealing some his items including an Itel TV, Sapiano Radio and Africab ionizer. He identified the suspects as Bwiru residents, Daniel Edward (27), Elisha Jonas (25), and Justine Lucas (33), a resident of Kitangiri, Pascal Nyamhanga (22) and a resident of Jiwe Kuu street in Ilemela District Hussein Swalehe (23).