Mwigulu urges private sector to boost Tanzania’s global tourism

Arusha. Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba has called on the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism to strengthen collaboration with private sector stakeholders, focusing on innovation, service excellence, and technology adoption, to enhance Tanzania’s competitiveness in the global tourism market.

Dr Nchemba was speaking on Saturday, January 31, 2026, in Arusha at the National Conservation and Tourism Awards (Serengeti Awards).

He stressed that the ministry and private sector must jointly implement strategic plans that bolster the tourism sector, benefiting communities and the nation while improving the overall investment climate.

“The government is committed to strategies that ensure the tourism sector benefits all stakeholders, from service providers and investors to local communities,” he said.

“It is the ministry’s responsibility to partner with the private sector and communities to expand investment opportunities, reduce conflicts, strengthen resource protection, and drive inclusive growth,” added Dr Nchemba.

He highlighted government initiatives to improve critical infrastructure in collaboration with the private sector, including airport construction, the expansion of flight routes, and the development of a modern railway network.

These projects, he said, have created new tourism opportunities in regions such as Iringa, Dodoma, and Morogoro.

Dr Nchemba noted that the sector contributes 21 percent to the national gross domestic product (GDP), with tourism accounting for 17 percent and forestry and beekeeping four percent.

“Between January and November 2023, Tanzania welcomed over 2.09 million international tourists, a 9.02 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024,” he said.

“The government continues to improve the investment climate to ensure tourism growth benefits the nation and local communities. This includes facilitating domestic and foreign investment while strengthening tourism to create jobs, income, and economic opportunities for citizens,” he added.

The awards, launched in December 2024, covered more than 56 categories.

During this edition, President Samia Suluhu Hassan received the Visionary Leadership Award in recognition of her contributions to promoting tourism and conserving natural resources, including through the films The Royal Tour and Amazing Tanzania.

“The tourism sector offers investment opportunities across the value chain, from hotels and transport services to tour operations and natural attraction development. These opportunities contribute directly to national revenue and business growth, which is why the government continues to partner with the private sector to deliver positive results,” said Dr Nchemba.

Earlier, Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, noted that the sector’s achievements have been largely driven by government support, including mobilising funds to strengthen conservation, improve tourism infrastructure, and promote attractions globally.

She highlighted that films such as The Royal Tour and Amazing Tanzania have significantly increased Tanzania’s global visibility.

“In 2025, Tanzania, through combined public and private sector efforts, won 18 international tourism awards,” said Dr Kijaji.

She added that several private tourism operators also received awards, reflecting Tanzania’s emergence as a world-class tourism destination.

“These successes are the result of strong collaboration between the government and the private sector. We will continue to prioritise private sector participation and provide opportunities for stakeholders to contribute to building a sustainable national economy,” she said.

Dr Kijaji explained that the Serengeti Awards aim to promote excellence, accountability, and broad stakeholder participation in natural resource conservation, and will be held annually to encourage innovation, healthy competition, and high standards in conservation and tourism.

“As we celebrate these achievements, we acknowledge the vital role of the private sector as key government partners. This partnership forms the foundation of the Serengeti Awards, which honour stakeholder contributions to wildlife, forests, beekeeping, heritage, and tourism development,” she said.