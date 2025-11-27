Mwigulu warns government drivers flouting road safety regulations

Dar es Salaam. Accidents involving government vehicles are a frequent occurrence in Tanzania, resulting in loss of life and property, as some drivers believe they are exempt from penalties for traffic offenses.

Traffic officers also report difficulties in disciplining drivers of government-plated vehicles, making them among the leading offenders of road safety laws.

However, the government appears to be taking the issue seriously. Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba issued a stern warning to government employees and policy custodians who violate road safety regulations, saying such conduct fosters a troubling “double standard” for ordinary citizens.

Speaking during the commemoration of Sustainable Land Transport Week, themed Green Transport and Innovation, held from 24 to 29 November, the Prime Minister emphasised that Tanzania’s road safety regulations apply equally to everyone and must never be enforced selectively.

“I am directing the Ministry of Transport and other relevant stakeholders to review our laws and determine whether any are outdated or inadequate.

If amendments are required, let them be made. But if the laws remain sufficient, it is imperative that everyone complies with them,” he said.

Dr Nchemba also criticised certain government drivers who disregard road safety rules, despite these regulations having been proposed and endorsed by government institutions themselves.

“No one is above the law. Responsible ministries, the police, and other transport stakeholders must ensure that all road safety regulations are enforced fairly and consistently,” he said.

He expressed disappointment that government officials are sometimes among the leading offenders of traffic rules. “Anyone who violates the law must face the appropriate consequences,” he added.

The Prime Minister lauded this year’s theme, Clean Energy and Innovation in Transport, noting that it provides clear guidance on improving transport services to make them safer, more efficient, and environmentally friendly.

He highlighted that adopting new technologies and alternative energy sources such as electricity, gas, and solar power will boost efficiency and reduce transport costs.

Transport minister Prof Makame Mbarawa said innovation and technology are now being prioritised in the country’s transport and logistics sector.

Prof Mbarawa urged both foreign and local investors to support the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), particularly in the procurement of locomotives, noting that the government has created opportunities for private partnerships.

He added that the initiative will allow stakeholders to exchange ideas, review progress, and promote innovative, technology-driven, and environmentally conscious transport services.

Prof Mbarawa assured that the ministry remains committed to working closely with stakeholders, especially in advancing the use of clean energy.

“We continue to welcome both local and international partners, including development agencies and innovation institutions, to collaborate with the government as we move towards cleaner energy and advanced technologies in sustainable transport,” he said.

He highlighted notable achievements, including the electric-powered SGR and the natural gas-fuelled Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system along the Mbagala corridor.

He also noted that small taxi operators and three-wheeler riders have begun embracing natural gas, marking an important step towards sustainable mobility.

Latra director general Habibu Suluo said Tanzania’s land transport sector has continued to transform, with improvements in safety, digital systems, and cooperation between regulators and service providers, thanks to a stable environment under President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s leadership.

“Operators are now able to conduct their businesses freely and confidently,” Mr Suluo said, highlighting milestones such as the restoration of 24-hour travel permission, a reform granted for the first time in more than 20 years.