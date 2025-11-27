UDOM student dies after betting tragedy

Dodoma. Police in Dodoma are investigating the death of a second-year University of Dodoma (UDOM) student, Said Kabuga, whose life came to an abrupt and tragic end after he fell into a well on campus.

Early accounts suggest the 20-year-old had been distressed after reportedly losing his tuition fees in a gambling incident.

Kabuga, who was pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Public Relations, was remembered by friends as a soft-spoken young man who kept mostly to himself.

Those who knew him described him as calm, polite, and free of any notable difficulties during his first year at the university.

Friends say his anxiety grew sharply after he lost the money meant for his studies. One student, who asked not to be named, recalled how the day unfolded.

“He kept saying he didn’t know how he would face his parents. He was overwhelmed and did not even eat dinner,” the student said.

Later that night, witnesses noticed Kabuga leaving his dormitory. He is said to have walked quietly to a nearby well, set his belongings down, and then jumped in.

His phone and music devices were later found placed neatly beside the well, a detail that left many of his peers deeply unsettled.

Among those who spent time with him, Kabuga was known as shy and reserved, often keeping a small circle of companions and participating little in class discussions.

Ally Waziri, one of his friends, said Kabuga had appeared cheerful earlier that day. “But as evening approached, he became withdrawn, lost in his thoughts,” Waziri said.

Another friend, Ally Amani, recounted being one of the last people to see him. He said he spotted Kabuga near the well, shining a torch from his phone and carrying a bag that did not appear to contain water.

Moments later, Amani heard a scream. By the time he reached the spot, Kabuga had already fallen in. “I alerted the security guards immediately,” he said.

Dodoma Regional Police Commander Gallus Hyera confirmed the incident, noting that initial findings indicate Kabuga may have jumped intentionally. “Our preliminary assessment shows he prepared himself before entering the well, but investigations are ongoing,” he said.

UDOM’s Director of Communications, Rose Mdame, conveyed the institution’s condolences.

“We are deeply saddened and extend our sympathy to his family and fellow students,” she said.

We urge students to remain calm and allow the police to complete their inquiries,” she said.