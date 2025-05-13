Mwingizi’s novel on bullying wins prize at literary awards

Dar es Salaam. When Mwingizi’s name was called as the winner of the 2025 Mwalimu Nyerere National Prize for Creative Writing, the room erupted in applause, but for the writer himself, the moment carried a heavier emotional weight.

“It was a mix of immense joy and considerable shock,” said Mr Mwingizi, whose Swahili-language novel ‘Jeneza la Taifa’ (The Nation’s Coffin) scooped the top prize.

The award, one of the few continental accolades focused exclusively on creative writing in Kiswahili, aims to recognise literary excellence and elevate Tanzania’s struggling publishing industry.

What makes Mr Mwingizi’s win particularly remarkable is that just a year before, he had publicly critiqued the award’s administration.

“Frankly, I half-expected my name might be removed from consideration,” he said, reflecting on a critical article he had written. But the fact that he won regardless, he believes, “is a testament to their professionalism and integrity.”

Established by the Tanzania Institute of Education under the Ministry of Education, the Mwalimu Nyerere Prize seeks to inspire writers to produce high-quality Swahili literature while also reviving interest in Tanzanian-authored books.

The competition is held annually, drawing entries from across the country. This year’s edition saw more than 120 entries, with a diverse judging panel drawn from academia, publishing, and the arts.

According to the Minister of Education, Prof Adolf Mkenda, the government has continued to nurture the talents of writers of Tanzanian literary works with the aim of promoting a reading culture and pre-serving history, values, and positive perspectives of Tanzania through creative writing.

“The government has printed and distributed a total of 148,000 copies of books (70,000 novels, 70,000 poetry books, and 8,000 children’s stories) in secondary and primary schools. These were derived from the manuscripts of the first-place winners of the competition held on April 13, 2023,” said Prof Mkenda while presenting the budget request for his ministry for the 2025/26 financial year in Parliament.

Returning to Mr Mwingizi, the author took about nine months to complete his novel, inspired by a disturbing trend he noticed on social media. Tanzanian youth were normalising school bullying, dismissing it as a “normal” childhood experience.

He drew from personal memories, of a classmate who was tormented by both students and teachers and developed lasting mental health challenges, and conducted deep research, including visits to men-tal health facilities and interviews with victims.

“This was not just a story,” he explained. “It was a mission to engage and advise my community on a matter we cannot afford to ignore.”

For many readers and stakeholders in Tanzania’s literary landscape, Mr Mwingizi’s recognition is a long-overdue turning point.

“Mwalimu Nyerere himself was a writer who believed in the power of the pen to transform society,” said renowned publisher and author Salim Mkai.

“This award should be a rallying call not just for writers to write, but for publishers, schools, and government institutions to create platforms for these works to be read and debated.”

Despite the prestige of the prize, Mr Mwingizi is frank about the state of writing as a profession in Tanzania. “Writing here is generally not well-paid,” he said. “Government and media have for too long neglected the sector.”

That’s why he believes in strengthening the very institution that recognised him. “I applaud the government’s decision to appoint an independent awards committee,” he noted, adding, “but they must now give it even greater autonomy and resources and listen to those on the ground—writers, publishers, and educators.”

Mr Mwingizi’s literary journey began in his childhood, through the oral storytelling traditions passed down by his grandmother and aunt.

From retelling tales at school to diving into literature under the guidance of family and religious men-tors, writing became a natural progression for him. “When I finally started writing seriously, it felt seamless,” he said.

For aspiring writers, he offers practical advice: “Writing is a slow-burning craft. Don’t despair if recognition doesn’t come quickly. Read widely. Write persistently. Be patient.”

Aside from Jeneza la Taifa, Mr Mwingizi is also known for works such as Tanzia, Kitanda cha Kuwadi, and Fumbo. He is affiliated with the Union of Visionary Novelists (UVN), a group dedicated to promoting serious Swahili fiction.

This year’s awards marked what many hoped was a revitalised commitment to Tanzanian literature. With themes that are both socially relevant and courageously told, Jeneza la Taifa sets a new standard.

According to a literary critic and Swahili expert, Dr Asha Mtemvu, Mwingizi’s win reflected a growing maturity in Tanzanian storytelling.