Mwinyi rallies support for Mkapa Foundation’s health programmes

Dar es Salaam. The Benjamin William Mkapa Foundation (BMF) has secured Sh1.65 billion in fresh funding pledges from corporate and institutional partners, exceeding its Sh1 billion fundraising target by 65 per cent as it seeks to strengthen the sustainability of healthcare interventions in Tanzania.

The pledges, announced during a fundraising dinner at the Dar es Salaam Serena Hotel on Thursday, November 12, are expected to increase the Foundation’s endowment fund from its current Sh2.5 billion to more than Sh4.15 billion once fully collected.

The fundraising drive formed part of two days of strategic engagements led by Zanzibar President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, who is also the Foundation’s settlor, as BMF marked 20 years of contributing to Tanzania’s health sector.

During the engagements held on November 11 and 12, Dr Mwinyi called on public and private sector institutions, development partners and philanthropists to strengthen collaboration and increase domestic investment in healthcare, emphasising the importance of local ownership in sustaining the Foundation’s programmes.

On Thursday morning, he witnessed the signing of four memoranda of understanding between BMF and Zanzibar’s Ministry of Health, Zanzibar Health Services Fund, NBC Bank and Clouds Media Group.

The agreements are aimed at strengthening primary healthcare, developing the health workforce and advancing public health advocacy, while expanding access to essential services in underserved communities.

Addressing stakeholders during the Annual Partners Meeting at the Dar es Salaam Serena Hotel, Dr Mwinyi underscored the importance of trusted, long-term partnerships in advancing national health priorities.

He also acknowledged the continued collaboration of the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania and the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, alongside development partners that have supported the Foundation for more than a decade.

At the fundraising dinner later in the evening, Dr Mwinyi rallied corporate and parastatal leaders to take greater responsibility for financing homegrown healthcare solutions, saying domestic resource mobilisation was critical to preserving the legacy of former President Benjamin William Mkapa.

He challenged business leaders to contribute towards sustainable healthcare financing, reminding them that, “The taker eats better, but the givers sleep better.”

The Foundation’s endowment fund was launched in 2021 by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to provide a sustainable financing mechanism for its programmes and strengthen its long-term institutional capacity.

Earlier on Wednesday, November 11, Dr Mwinyi chaired an Annual Consultative Meeting with the Board of Trustees, led by Ambassador Liberata Mulamula, and the Foundation’s executive management, headed by Chief Executive Officer Dr Ellen Mkondya-Senkoro.

The meeting also involved the Board of Directors and management of Imara Horizon Company Ltd, BMF’s subsidiary business arm.

He subsequently met Foundation staff, recognising outstanding performers for their contribution to programmes reaching communities across more than 90 per cent of Tanzania.

He also emphasised the importance of integrity, teamwork and knowledge-sharing between younger and more experienced professionals in sustaining the organisation’s impact.

Speaking on behalf of the Board of Trustees, Ambassador Mulamula thanked Dr Mwinyi for dedicating two days to engaging with the Foundation’s leadership, staff, development partners and private sector representatives despite his demanding schedule.

Dr Mkondya-Senkoro said the strengthened partnerships and additional resources would enhance the Foundation’s capacity to support communities with limited access to healthcare.