New Engaresero airport set to transform Lake Natron tourism

Arusha. The government has completed construction of Engaresero Airport at the foothills of Ol Doinyo Lengai, popularly known as the Mountain of God, in a move expected to open up Lake Natron’s tourism potential and attract more visitors to the area.

The new facility, which was constructed between May 2025 and June 2026, is awaiting official commissioning after completing the required inspections and beginning trial operations by selected aircraft.

The airport features a 1.2-kilometre runway measuring 23 metres wide, built with compacted and reinforced gravel designed to support operations throughout the year.

It also includes a passenger terminal, waiting area, and other essential facilities.

The project has been approved following inspections by the Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) and was implemented under the supervision of the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA), which manages conservation and tourism activities in the Lake Natron ecosystem.

Speaking in Arusha during the National Lake Natron Conservation Campaign Conference organised by Nature Tanzania, the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (Tawa) senior conservation officer John Sulle said the airport would significantly improve access to the region’s tourism attractions.

“Lake Natron and its surrounding areas have enormous tourism potential, including wildlife viewing, photographic tourism, cultural tourism, and climbing expeditions to Ol Doinyo Lengai, the only active volcano in East Africa,” he said.

Mr Sulle said the airport is located about five kilometres from Lake Natron’s shoreline, a globally recognised breeding site for the lesser flamingo, making the area an important destination for nature-based tourism.

Tawa commander, Mr Prosper Kihunrwa, said the airport had been fitted with a specialised wildlife fence to prevent animals from entering the runway and ensure safe air operations.

He said completion of the facility would enable tourists to travel directly from Arusha and Dar es Salaam to Lake Natron, reducing reliance on long road journeys and making the destination more competitive in the tourism market.

“The improvement of air transport infrastructure in tourism areas will create more opportunities for visitors coming to Tanzania, including those expected during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), to explore the country’s natural heritage,” said Mr Kihunrwa.

Tanzania will co-host Afcon 2027 alongside Kenya and Uganda, and authorities expect improved transport infrastructure to support tourism growth during and beyond the continental football tournament.