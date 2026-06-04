New initiative provides skills and hope for recovering drug addicts

The Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) Commissioner General, Mr Aretas Lyimo (seated left), and his counterpart, the Director General of the Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA), Mr Anthony Kasore (seated right), sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enabling recovering drug users to acquire vocational skills and improve their chances of securing employment or starting their own businesses. PHOTO|COURTESY

By  Hellen Nachilongo

What you need to know:


Dar es Salaam. The new initiative provides skills and hope for recovering drug addicts.

For many people recovering from drug addiction, overcoming dependency remains only the beginning of a long and difficult journey.

Finding a job, earning a living and regaining societal trust remain among the biggest challenges they face after rehabilitation still.

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It is these hurdles that a new partnership between the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) and the Vocational Education and Training Authority (Veta) seeks to address.

The two institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday, June 3, 2026, that will enable recovering drug users to acquire vocational skills and improve their chances of securing employment or starting their own businesses.

DCEA Commissioner General, Mr Aretas Lyimo, said the initiative is designed to give recovering drug users the tools they need to rebuild their lives and become productive members of society.

He noted that while treatment programmes help individuals overcome addiction, many struggle to reintegrate into their communities due to unemployment, poverty, and social stigma.

"Recovery does not end when someone leaves a rehabilitation centre. Many former drug users return to communities where opportunities are limited, making them vulnerable to relapse. We must help them build a future, “he said.

Under the agreement, beneficiaries will have access to vocational training programmes offered by Veta, equipping them with practical skills in areas such as mechanics, electrical installation, tailoring, carpentry, and information technology.

The skills are expected to help them secure jobs or establish small businesses, allowing them to support themselves and their families.

Mr Lyimo said the partnership reflects a growing recognition that tackling drug abuse requires more than law enforcement and rehabilitation services.

“People need hope, opportunities and a chance to regain their dignity. When we invest in skills and economic empowerment, we are also investing in lasting recovery,” he said.

According to him, drug abuse remains a significant challenge in Tanzania and elsewhere, particularly among young people.

Its effects extend beyond the individual, often contributing to family breakdown, crime, poor health and reduced economic productivity.

The Commissioner expressed optimism that the initiative would help many recovering drug users regain independence and contribute positively to national development.

For those emerging from addiction and looking for a fresh start, the programme offers something many have struggled to find a genuine second chance.

Veta Director General, Mr Anthony Kasore, said the authority was committed to ensuring that recovering drug users receive the support needed to become productive members of society.

He described the agreement as an important opportunity to support young people and others who have successfully undergone rehabilitation and are ready to start a new chapter in their lives.

"Rather than being isolated by society, these individuals should be given an opportunity to participate in economic and social activities. Skills training can help them become self-reliant and restore their confidence," he said.

He added that the programme would also benefit recovering drug users who have already acquired skills informally.

Through Veta's recognition and certification system, such individuals will be assessed and awarded certificates that formally recognise their competencies, improving their chances of finding employment.

He also urged parents and communities to encourage young people to enroll in vocational training programmes, arguing that practical skills can help keep them engaged in productive activities and reduce their vulnerability to drug abuse and other social challenges.

Drug abuse remains a significant concern in Tanzania, particularly among young people.

Beyond its impact on health, the problem contributes to family breakdowns, crime, reduced productivity, and other social, and economic challenges.

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