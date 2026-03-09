New partnership seeks to boost seed production in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Federation of Cooperatives (TFC) has signed a three-year partnership with the Agricultural Seed Agency (ASA) to strengthen seed production and improve productivity in the sector.

ASA data show Tanzania requires about 128,650 tonnes of seeds annually, while domestic production is around 70,000 tonnes. The shortfall is met through imports to supply farmers across the country.

The partnership will focus on 13 strategic crops and aims to narrow the gap by improving distribution and expanding production through cooperative societies nationwide.

Under the arrangement, farmers organised in cooperatives will be encouraged to participate directly in seed production, increasing availability and providing an additional source of income.

Speaking after the signing, ASA Director General Leo Mavika said the government targets producing 90,000 tonnes of seeds annually.

“This partnership will contribute to that target by enabling cooperative farmers to use their land for seed production while following technical guidance from ASA,” he said.

The initiative is also expected to reduce dependence on imported seeds, which drain foreign exchange. Cooperative societies will serve as the main channel for distributing improved seeds to farmers.

Previously, ASA’s outreach was largely individual, producing limited results. Working through the cooperative network will allow the agency to reach larger groups and encourage wider participation in seed production.

Selected farmers will receive guidelines on producing certified seeds and will be supervised throughout the process.

“After harvesting, the seeds will be tested and certified before ASA collects them for processing and distribution to the market,” Mavika explained.

TFC Director General Fares Muganda said the partnership aims to ensure farmers obtain quality seeds on time, increasing yields and addressing long-standing complaints about low-quality seeds.

“In Tanzania, the cooperative structure starts with primary societies at village level, followed by regional unions and finally a national federation. This structure allows us to reach a large number of farmers simultaneously,” he said.

Through this system, information on seed availability and demand will be quickly communicated to farmers via their cooperatives.