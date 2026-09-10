New push for tighter SIM registration to curb cyber fraud

Dar es Salaam. Communications stakeholders in Rukwa have proposed tighter controls on SIM card registration, including a 24-hour waiting period before a person can register another line, as the region records a high number of reported cyber-fraud cases.

The stakeholders also want the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) to work more closely with telecommunications companies to strengthen SIM registration procedures and prevent mobile lines from being used in fraudulent activities.

The proposals were made during a stakeholder meeting in Rukwa on Thursday, September 10, to discuss the economic and social impact of cyber fraud. The meeting is part of a TCRA campaign targeting regions with the highest number of reported fraud cases, which began in Morogoro earlier this week.

Speaking at the meeting, TCRA director general Peter Mwasalyanda said Rukwa had recorded 2,495 reported cyber-fraud incidents by June 2026, accounting for 34 percent of all cases reported nationally.

Morogoro followed with 2,129 cases, equivalent to 29 percent of the national total.

Within Rukwa, Sumbawanga District recorded the highest number of reported incidents at 1,330, followed by Kalambo with 612 and Nkasi with 553.

“TCRA has been providing these statistics so that stakeholders involved in combating crime, together with service providers, can identify areas that require priority attention and take action,” he said.

Opening the meeting, Nkasi District Commissioner Peter Lijualikali said TCRA needed to strengthen monitoring of cyber-fraud activities, particularly in Rukwa.

He also urged residents to verify information and report suspected crimes to security authorities to enable timely action.

Members of the Rukwa Regional Ethics Committee proposed the 24-hour waiting period for registering additional SIM cards and called on Parliament to enact legislation clearly defining penalties for people involved in cyber fraud.

TCRA Monitoring and Enforcement Manager Mwesiga Barongo said the authority had already introduced measures to prevent the misuse of mobile lines.

He said biometric SIM registration helped identify people registering mobile lines, while telephone numbers, IMEI numbers and national identification details linked to lines found to have been used in fraud could be blocked.

“TCRA has also introduced a 30-minute waiting period before another SIM card can be registered,” he said.

Other measures include working with telecommunications service providers to improve SIM registration procedures and conducting public awareness campaigns to help citizens protect themselves and report fraud.

Meanwhile, Rukwa Regional Police Commander Shadrack Masija urged residents to immediately report lost mobile phones and SIM cards to prevent them from being used in criminal activities.

He cautioned residents against buying phones from unknown sources without verifying their origin, warning that devices previously used in crime could expose innocent buyers to legal problems.

Mr Masija also stressed the need to equip ward and local government leaders with knowledge about cyber fraud, including the importance of providing evidence in court.