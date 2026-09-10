Tanzania’s Clara Luvanga becomes world’s most expensive female footballer

Tanzanian forward Clara Luvanga has become the most expensive female footballer in history after joining United States club Washington Spirit from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr for a reported $2.3 million (about Sh6 billion).

The 21-year-old Tanzania international signed a four-year contract with Washington Spirit that will keep her at the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) club through the 2029 season.

Washington Spirit confirmed the transfer on Wednesday, September 9, but did not disclose the transfer fee. Reports put the value of the deal at about $2.3 million, which would make Luvanga the most expensive female footballer in history.

The reported fee is above the previous record of $1.5 million paid by Orlando Pride for Mexico international Lizbeth Ovalle.

Luvanga’s move also makes her the first Tanzanian player to play in the NWSL.

She joins Washington Spirit after three seasons at Al-Nassr, where she won three successive Saudi Women’s Premier League titles. She also helped the club win the Saudi Women’s Cup, Saudi Women’s Super Cup and the 2026 WAFF Women’s Clubs Championship.

Luvanga was the Saudi Women’s Premier League’s leading scorer last season after scoring 24 goals.

The forward began her career with Yanga Princess before moving to Spain, where she played for DUX Logroño. She joined Al-Nassr in 2023 and made her Tanzania senior team debut in 2024.

Her transfer places her above Ovalle on the list of the highest reported fees paid for female footballers. Olivia Smith follows at $1.36 million, while Alyssa Thompson’s transfer was valued at more than $1.343 million. France international Grace Geyoro and United States defender Naomi Girma complete the top six at about $1.34 million and $1.1 million respectively.

Luvanga is expected to join Washington Spirit during the ongoing NWSL season, with the club scheduled to host Boston Legacy FC at Audi Field on Sunday, September 13.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 1pm local time.