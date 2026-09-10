Tanzania braces for El Niño rains as Tanesco moves to protect power infrastructure









Dar es Salaam. Tanesco has stepped up preparations to protect electricity infrastructure as Tanzania braces for an El Niño season expected to bring above-normal rainfall and flooding in several areas.

The utility is inspecting vulnerable infrastructure and taking precautionary measures to minimise disruptions, while urging the public to exercise caution around electricity installations during heavy rains.

Tanesco acting director of communication and customer experience Irene Gowelle said the utility was prepared to maintain electricity services during the rainy season, although damage caused by heavy rainfall could disrupt supply. “There is no reason to cut off electricity simply because it is raining. It is the damage caused by heavy rainfall that can affect the availability of electricity,” she said.

Ms Gowelle urged the public to keep away from fallen or damaged power lines and avoid activities close to electricity infrastructure during heavy rains. She said damaged infrastructure should be reported to Tanesco immediately, warning the public against touching fallen electricity wires.

Heavy rains could also disrupt electricity services indirectly by damaging roads and other infrastructure, making it difficult for Tanesco technicians to reach affected areas and restore faults.

“The damage that occurs to other infrastructure, such as roads, can indirectly affect the service because Tanesco service providers may be unable to reach affected areas quickly to resolve the problem,” she said.

Tanesco's preparations come as Tanzania's electricity system continues to expand.

At the launch of the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) in August, then minister for Energy Deogratius Ndejembi said generation capacity had reached 4,646 megawatts (MW), against peak national grid demand of 2,271MW. Ministry data showed that the transmission network had expanded to 8,500.38 kilometres by March 2026, from 7,809.67 kilometres a year earlier.

The distribution network increased to 240,229.56 kilometres from 200,266.25 kilometres over the same period. Peak electricity demand reached 2,199.06MW on February 4, 2026, up 15.24 percent from 1,908.15MW recorded on February 20, 2025. The government is also pursuing opportunities to export surplus electricity to neighbouring countries, including Zambia, while an agreement has already been reached with Kenya.

TMA warning

The preparations follow a warning from the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) over the expected intensity of the October-December 2026 rainfall season.

TMA director general Dr Ladislaus Chang'a said in August that strong El Niño conditions were expected to influence the season, with normal to above-normal rainfall forecast in several areas.

Dr Chang'a said rainfall was expected to begin between the fourth week of September and first week of October in the Lake Victoria basin before spreading to other areas.

He said rainfall could continue into January 2027, with November expected to record particularly heavy rains. TMA warned that excessive soil moisture and flooding could affect agricultural and other infrastructure. Rising water levels in dams and rivers could also affect water resources and energy infrastructure.

Global outlook

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has also warned of the potential for an unusually strong El Niño, which could increase the risk of extreme weather in different parts of the world.

In its September 2026 El Niño/La Niña update, the organisation said the event could reach very strong intensity before peaking towards the end of the year.