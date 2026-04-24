New Veta curriculum set to boost youth jobs, industrial growth

Dar es Salaam. The government has launched a new vocational training curriculum in aluminium and glass fitting with metal fabrication, in a move aimed at addressing the mismatch between graduates’ skills and labour market demands.

The curriculum, developed by the Vocational Education and Training Authority (Veta) in collaboration with Emirates Aluminium and Glass Co. Ltd, is part of broader efforts to strengthen technical skills and support Tanzania’s industrialisation agenda.

Speaking during the launch on April 23, 2026, Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Wanu Hafidh Ameir, directed Veta to continue designing programmes aligned with evolving technology and industry needs.

She said the government remains committed to promoting skills-based education to ensure graduates are equipped for self-employment and formal job opportunities.

“The implementation of this curriculum will expand employment opportunities for young people, enhance productivity in manufacturing and lay a strong foundation for innovation and competitiveness in our economy,” she said.

Ms Ameir noted that the programme has been designed with direct input from industry players, making it more responsive to real market needs and capable of reducing the long standing skills gap.

Veta Director General, Anthony Kasore said the initiative will produce a new generation of skilled and innovative technicians capable of contributing effectively to the industrial economy.

“We expect to see improved product quality, increased consumer confidence and a wider market for locally produced goods,” he said.

On his part, Emirates Aluminium and Glass Co. Ltd Managing Director, Deogratius Marandu said the initiative reflects a shared commitment to advancing youth skills and formalising the technical sector’s contribution to the national economy.

He added that the partnership will enable young people to access vocational training soon after completing primary or secondary education, increasing their chances of self-employment in aluminium and glass works.

“With a skilled workforce, industries will produce better-quality goods, demand will grow and more jobs will be created for technicians,” he said.