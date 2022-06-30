NGO encourages voluntary vaccination against Covid-19

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. My Legacy an NGO has said that a total of 1000 residents of Dar es Salaam have voluntarily vaccinated in the past one month through the awareness campaign that focuses on reminding people to continue taking precautions against Covid-19.

Through an awareness campaign that involved various people including influencers, civil society organisations and policy makers succeeded in reaching 16 million Tanzanians through social media and educating them on the need to continue taking precautions.

Speaking over the weekend, at feedback meeting My Legacy executive director Fortunate Meela said a large number of Tanzanians had forgotten about Covid-19 cases although the disease still exists and will continue to exist.

"The campaign started in May and today we have just finished so we were giving a feedback, the results are very impressive, because many people were voluntarily vaccinated and a large number of Tanzanians were reached and educated through the social media platforms," she said.

Meela added there has been negligence in some people who have stopped wearing masks and washing their hands as well social distancing believing the disease is over, so the campaign was to remind them to continue to adhere to health guidelines.

For his part, executive director for Building Inclusive Organization Tanzania Mr Pascal Majura involved in all matters relating to people with disabilities said the responce on Covid-19 issues are low.

"The goal was to find out if they are vaccinated and if not what was the reasons. Many did not have enough understanding on the issue so we had to educate them and some decided to get vaccinated," he said.