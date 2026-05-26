NGO launches song to promote menstrual health awareness

Dar es Salaam. As part of activities to mark World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Tanzanian non-governmental organisation Rafiki wa Binti has launched a special awareness song aimed at educating girls on menstrual health.

The song was written and performed by Tanzanian artist Ashura Kitenge and seeks to use music as a platform for promoting menstrual health education among girls.

According to a statement issued by the organisation, the song forms part of a broader menstrual health education programme that teaches girls how to use, wash and safely store reusable sanitary pads.

Rafiki wa Binti said the use of reusable sanitary pads remains relatively new in many Tanzanian communities, but has become an important solution in helping girls manage menstruation with dignity while reducing stigma associated with the issue.

Through its “Binti Packs” programme, the organisation has already distributed more than 24,000 reusable pad kits to schoolgirls in Mafinga, Kilwa Masoko, Kagera Region and Zanzibar.

The organisation said the reusable pads can be used for more than two years, helping to reduce costs for families while improving access to safe menstrual products for schoolgirls.

Each “Binti Pack” includes six pairs of reusable underwear, menstrual health education materials and storage bags for both dry and used items.

Rafiki wa Binti also announced plans to distribute an additional 24,000 kits in the coming months as it expands its services to more parts of the country.

One of the programme’s coordinators, Nancy Bondo, said menstrual health was closely linked to education and opportunities for girls.

“Feedback from government officials, teachers and students on the Binti project has been very positive. The programme helps girls continue attending school during menstruation with dignity and confidence,” she said.