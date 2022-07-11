NGO launches Tie and Dye Day

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government in collaboration with a Non-governmental organization Roijok Progress Center (RPC) has launched tie and dye day that aims to unlock doors for local and foreign markets.

RPC director Rose Urio said the launch will expand the market connect locals manufactures with foreign markets

"We have launched tie and dye day through support from the government, we have reached this far because the government officials have been very supportive," he said.

Speaking during the ongoing 46 Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) she said that the move is to attract people to tie and dye business.

According to her,the dynamics of life has changed, women must empower themselves economical and reduce reliance.

“Women have the responsibility to look after the family but the biggest revolution can occur with their participation in economic activities."

According to her, tie and dye is a product material which require a small open space thus their company through Batiki project helps Small and Medium entrepreneurs to produce and establish more Batiki Industries."

This will bring more women in Batiki production and enable continue to looking after their families.

She noted that to meet the international standard they will ensure they produce standard Batiki and proved by Tanzania Bureau of Statistic (TBS)

Ms Urio said they intend to launch a special flower that to recognize President Samia Suluhu Hassan for the effort and support to uplift women initiatives.