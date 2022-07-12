One of the conjoined twins separated at Muhibili has died

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Neema, one of the conjoined twins who were separated recently at Muhimbili National Hospital, has passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. The hospital has confirmed.

A statement issued by the Hospital today July 12, 2022 by the Head of the Public Relations Unit, Aminiel Aligaesha stated that Neema's condition suddenly changed while she was in the intensive care unit.

"I am sorry to inform you that Neema who was separated from her twin Rehema passed away on Sunday July 10 at 9am."

He added: While in the ICU her condition suddenly changed, doctors struggled to save her life but she eventually lost the battle. Let us continue to pray for Rehema who is still in the ICU so that the Almighty may grant her good health.

The twins were separated on July 1 in a rare and complex surgery that took seven hours and involving 31 medical experts.

Briefing reporters at the MNH about the surgery, Dr Zaitun Bokhary, the Head of Pediatric Surgical unit said the most difficult part of the entire surgery was liver separation which was completely conjoined.