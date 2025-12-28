Ongoing rains delay SGR services as TRC addresses technical faults

Dar es Salaam. Passengers using the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) were left waiting for hours at Magufuli Station in Dar es Salaam today Sunday December 28, 2025, after services were delayed due to technical challenges caused by heavy rains.

Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) director general Machibya Masanja confirmed that no SGR departures had taken place from morning until mid-day, leaving ticket-holding passengers stranded at the station.

Mr Masanja said the persistent rains had triggered technical faults, prompting engineers to halt operations temporarily to allow for inspections and repairs.

“Due to the ongoing rains, technical challenges have emerged and our engineers are working to resolve them. The trips will resume shortly. This situation is beyond our control as the rains have affected our systems,” he said.

He noted that the most severe impact of the rains had been on the old metre gauge railway (MGR), where infrastructure damage had been recorded, including to bridges in Gulwe, Dodoma Region, and Kilosa, Morogoro Region.

With regard to the SGR, Mr Masanja said the impact was minimal but stressed that safety considerations had necessitated the suspension of services until thorough inspections were completed.

“We cannot allow trains to operate without first confirming that the tracks are safe. Detailed inspections are under way, and services will only resume once we are fully satisfied,” he said.

He urged passengers to remain patient and to continue trusting the corporation, emphasising that safety remained the top priority.