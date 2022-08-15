Online training vital to healthcare workers

By Salome Gregory More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Online training to healthcare workers is playing a significant role in equipping and updating them with new and modern skills in attending patients in the country.

The medical director at the Aga Khan Health Services, Dr Harrison Chuwa made the statement during the launching of the digital training to healthcare providers on care management to patients with severe complications.

They include those suffering from Covid-19 infection requiring intensive care and management.

Speaking during the event, he said health workers are supposed to renew their license annually, noting that it sometimes becomes difficult to have enough time to pursue the said upgrading studies.

“On job training is the one that would help them at improving their knowledge while providing services to Tanzanians,” he said.

The launch was accompanied by distribution of Information Communication Technology (ICT) equipment and items to six public health facilities in Dar es Salaam.

“This platform is part of activities executed through the Eastern Africa Covid-19 response partnership project funded by the European Union aimed at complementing the government of Tanzania’s efforts in responding to the pandemic, strengthening health systems and services delivery,” he said.

Launching the training, the Dar es Salaam Regional Medical Officer (RMO), Dr. Rashid Mfaume who graced the event said underscored development partners’ commitment in the generation and implementation of impactful projects.

The European Union and Aga Khan Development Agencies (AKDA) work on addressing specific areas with highly considerate needs and systemize the partnering facilities by facilitating an integration of Information Technologies (IT) and health care that today affects the needs of our colleagues in knowledge transfer.

According to Dr Mfaume, distribution of ICT equipment and items worth Sh20 million to six healthcare facilities has facilitated direct digital learning by enrolling all staff in the program.

Beneficiary healthcare facilities are the Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI), Amana, Temeke and Mwananyamala referral hospitals, Sinza as well as Mbagala hospitals.

For his part, Amana Hospital medical in-charge, Dr Bryceson Kiwelu said the Aga Khan Health Service in the country has an example in the public-private partnership in complimenting the government’s effort in healthcare services strengthening.