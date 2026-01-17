Open University of Tanzania investigates claims of forged results among graduates

Dodoma. The Open University of Tanzania (OUT) has acknowledged receiving reports alleging irregularities in the examination results of some of its 2025 graduates, following a public debate that has emerged in recent days.

The development follows claims circulating on social media and online platforms alleging fraud involving the results of more than 300 graduates who completed their studies during the University’s 44th graduation ceremony held in November last year.

OUT’s Head of Communications, Dr Adam Namamba, said investigations are underway and that stern action will be taken should the allegations be substantiated.

“Once the investigation is concluded and the claims are confirmed, strict measures will be taken and no one will be above the law,” he said.

According to the allegations, some of the graduates, many of whom are said to be public servants working in sensitive government sectors, are accused of forging academic results that enabled them to obtain certificates unlawfully.

Reports circulating online further claim that the alleged scheme was deliberately organised to help certain public servants acquire academic and professional qualifications at various levels.

Dr Namamba said the University has initiated a comprehensive assessment and investigation process in line with principles of accountability, academic integrity and the need to safeguard public confidence in higher education.

“The process is being conducted in collaboration with relevant internal university authorities and other concerned institutions, in accordance with existing laws and procedures,” he said.

He said that some of the figures and details shared on social media regarding the magnitude of the alleged fraud contradict official records and require further verification through the ongoing investigation.

Dr Namamba reiterated that upon completion of the probe, and if those responsible are identified, the University will not hesitate to take appropriate action guided by principles of fairness, transparency and academic regulations.