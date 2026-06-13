Over 1,000 jobs up for grabs as Chinese firms target Tanzanian youth

Dar es Salaam. More than 1,000 employment opportunities will be available to young Tanzanians next week as over 100 Chinese companies operating in the country gather for the Fifth China-Tanzania Job Fair, offering a major boost to graduates, skilled workers, and professionals seeking to enter or advance in the labour market.

The fair, scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), is expected to be the largest since its inception, reflecting deepening economic ties between Tanzania and China and growing demand for skilled local labour.

Organised jointly by the China Enterprises Association in Tanzania, the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania, and the Confucius Institute at UDSM, the event will bring together employers from a wide range of sectors, including construction, engineering, mining, technology, transport and logistics, manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, media, and culture.

The secretary of the China Enterprises Association in Tanzania, Mr Juma Sharobaro said on Saturday, June 13, 2026, that the fair has become an important platform linking employers with job seekers while supporting youth employment and skills development.

“This year’s fair is expected to be the largest since it began, bringing together more than 100 Chinese companies operating in Tanzania and creating over 1,000 employment opportunities for young Tanzanians,” he said.

He said available positions will range from civil, electrical, and mechanical engineering jobs to software development, and network technology roles.

Mr Sharobaro said companies will also recruit for media and creative positions, including graphic designers, photographers, videographers, and social media specialists.

He said other opportunities will be available in administration, human resources, finance, procurement, logistics, hospitality, marketing and customer service, alongside vacancies for drivers, technicians, and other skilled workers.

“From university students nearing graduation to experienced professionals, and skilled workers, everyone will be able to find opportunities matching their qualifications, and career aspirations,” he said.

He noted that many Chinese companies operating in Tanzania have made long-term investments in the country, creating jobs, and helping build local expertise.

The association currently comprises more than 70 member companies, many of which have been actively developing Tanzanian talent through employment, and on-the-job training programmes.

Over the past four editions, the fair has attracted more than 6,000 job seekers, with many securing employment and building careers in sectors such as construction, mining, logistics, media production, hospitality, and human resource management.

Mr Sharobaro said many young Tanzanians have secured employment through the platform, and gone on to build successful careers, with some rising from entry-level positions to senior roles within their organisations.

He described employment as a key driver of economic growth and social stability, saying the annual fair contributes to the country’s human capital development by linking young people directly with potential employers.

Participation in the event will be free for both companies and job seekers, with all organisational costs covered by the China Enterprises Association in Tanzania.

Job seekers will only need to bring copies of their curriculum vitae (CVs) and will have an opportunity to meet recruiters face-to-face, learn about available vacancies, and submit applications on site.

The fair will be held from 10am to 5pm at the grounds in front of the New Library at the University of Dar es Salaam.

Mr Sharobaro encouraged young Tanzanians to attend in large numbers, saying the event offers more than employment opportunities.

“Beyond jobs, the fair helps strengthen economic, educational, and cultural ties between Tanzania and China,” he said.

A representative of the Confucius Institute at UDSM, Mr Zhao Yang, said the institute was proud to partner in organising the event, describing it as an important bridge between job seekers and employers.