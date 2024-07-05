Over Sh5 million raised in six hours on social media to help artist jailed after burning Samia's picture

Dar es Salaam. Just one day after artist Shadrack Chaula, 24, was sentenced to two years in jail or a fine of Sh5 million, various stakeholders on social media have raised Sh5.6 million in just six hours.



Chaula was sentenced for spreading false information about President Samia in a TikTok video posted on June 22, 2024, violating Section 16 of the Cybercrime Act. Initially, he was arrested for burning a picture of the President.



The video, showing Chaula burning a picture of the Commander-in-Chief, went viral on June 22 and was condemned by authorities.



On July 4, 2024, Chaula was sentenced to two years in prison or a fine of Sh5 million. Since he couldn't pay the fine, he was sentenced to prison.



While his lawyers, Peter Kibatala, Michael Mwangasa, and Michael Lugina, are working on an appeal, activist Godlistern Malisa, who is coordinating the collection of the fine on social media to help Chaula, announced that they have already raised Sh5.6 million.

Advocate Kibatala intends to file the appeal at the High Court of Tanzania in the Mbeya registry to expunge Chaula's criminal records.

Speaking to The Citizen, Advocate Kibatala stated, "The fundraiser organizers have informed me that we have reached the Sh5 million required for the fine. My team will be at the Court early Monday to begin Shedrack's release process."

"After securing his release, we will proceed with an appeal to clear his criminal record. Shedrack is a young man with aspirations both locally and internationally, and preserving his future is paramount," he added.

Advocate Kibatala explained that his team decided to represent Shedrack after learning about the charges against him, which not only involved burning the President's picture but also directives for his arrest issued by the Regional Police Commander.

"As an unemployed youth from a rural area, we felt compelled to provide him legal representation. However, when we were preparing to travel to the region, we were surprised to learn about his arraignment and sentencing on the same day," he noted.

"We shifted our strategy to focus on securing his freedom and correcting his criminal record through the legal system," Advocate Kibatala continued.

Regarding the fundraiser, he highlighted the influential stakeholders involved in mobilizing public support. "Several individuals expressed willingness to contribute to Shedrack's appeal, not just for the fine," he emphasized, noting the efforts made to organize and collect these contributions.

"Although I can't provide the exact figure, I can confirm that we have raised the Sh5 million required for the fine," Kibatala disclosed, outlining plans for the legal team to travel to Mbeya to settle the payment.

"By Sunday evening or early Monday morning, we will be in Rungwe to pay the fine and obtain the necessary court documents for Shedrack's release," he stated.

Looking ahead to the appeal process, Advocate Kibatala reiterated their dual goals of securing the refund and expunging Shedrack's criminal record. "His current record could impact his future opportunities, including international travel or potential legal issues," he cautioned.

"If successful, the court has the authority to order a refund. It's a standard legal procedure for individuals convicted to seek exoneration and reclaim their lives," Kibatala concluded.

Shedrack Chaula, 24, from Mbeya region, faced charges for burning President Samia Suluhu Hassan's photo and was sentenced to either two years in prison or a Sh5 million fine for cybercrimes.

The verdict was delivered on July 4, 2024, by Chief Resident Magistrate Shamla Shehagiro at Rungwe District Court.