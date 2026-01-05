Parents navigate new school term pressures amid extended hours

Dar es Salaam. The commencement of the new school term has heightened the pressure on parents, particularly those with children in examination classes, as additional tuition programmes disrupt daily routines and strain household budgets.

With exam classes extending well beyond the usual school hours, many students now leave home early in the morning and return late at night.

Parents find themselves navigating significant challenges, reorganising work schedules, adjusting family dynamics, and, in some instances, sacrificing income to ensure their children are transported safely.

These extended hours have also increased expenses, from additional tuition fees to transportation costs, especially for families whose children attend day schools that lack organised afternoon transportation.

One concerned parent, Mr Nicodemas Massawe, illustrated just how daunting the situation can be. “I have one child in an examination class and another in a regular class. One finishes at 3 pm, while the other doesn’t conclude until 6:30 pm, so I often find myself waiting for several hours before we can leave together,” he shared.

Mr Massawe has been compelled to adjust his work commitments to ensure timely pick-ups. In moments of delay, when no alternative help is available, he resorts to motorcycle taxis. “Relying on a bodaboda for a child isn’t ideal, especially for little ones. Yet, sometimes, there’s no other option. The school lacks evening transport, and a child cannot be left waiting,” he lamented.

He passionately called on schools to prioritise understanding, well-being, and holistic development over excessive competition. Another parent, Ms Shadya Kibakaya, lamented that many day schools require students to remain on campus for long hours for extra lessons.

This circumstance forces parents to arrange transport outside normal school hours, incurring additional costs beyond tuition fees. She pointed out that such pressures stem from fierce competition among private schools, which leverage examination results to showcase their quality and attract new families.

“The decision by the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (NECTA) to stop ranking top-performing schools nationally aimed to mitigate unhealthy competition. Nevertheless, the burden of additional classes for parents has not lightened,” she explained.

Ms Stella Njau described how some schools introduce boarding systems under the guise of being optional, yet create an environment that leaves parents feeling they have no real choice.

“They insist that boarding is not compulsory, but a child who does not board misses crucial lessons, arrives late, or becomes exhausted. Ultimately, you feel pressured to accept boarding,” she remarked.

Sadly, some parents find that when the combined costs of boarding and tuition soar beyond their financial means, transferring their children to other schools becomes the only viable option.

Mr Majid Burhan, a head teacher at a government school, emphasised that education laws and guidelines mandate that children attend schools near their homes, ideally without having to navigate major roads.

“The goal is to minimise transport difficulties, lateness, and fatigue, even for examination classes,” he said. Yet, he noted that many parents still choose distant schools, especially English-medium institutions, believing they offer superior academic results, despite the toll this exacts on their children.

Ms Joyce Samson, a dedicated teacher, highlighted that while the government has issued clear guidelines on teaching hours and breaks, special arrangements can be made through consultation with parents.

“This often occurs when a school feels it is lagging academically or needs to meet specific goals. In such instances, school management engages parents to discuss and reach a mutual agreement,” she elaborated.

She stressed that any decision to commence classes earlier or extend learning hours should be a collaborative effort, with all associated costs clearly communicated.

Education advocate Patrick Sebastian noted that the complexities of modern urban life present children with a myriad of distractions unheard of in the past, while parental supervision has declined, particularly in bustling cities.

“Many parents depart early and return late. After school, children are tempted by television, video games, street activities, and peer influences, which detract from valuable study time,” he remarked.

In response, many schools opt to keep students on campus longer for extra lessons in an effort to enhance academic performance.

However, a problem arises when schools without boarding facilities extend study hours, necessitating travel outside of regular times and increasing parents’ reliance on bodabodas, bajajis, or other transport options.

“Parents should take the initiative to research a school’s culture, understand how examination classes are managed, and thoughtfully assess whether they are comfortable with the system to avoid unnecessary conflicts,” he advised.

Mr Mathew Alex, the deputy chairperson of the Tanzania Association of Managers and Owners of Non-Government Schools and Colleges (TAMONGSCO), urged schools to consult parents before implementing extra tuition programs.

Government regulations necessitate schools to hold meetings with parents, thoroughly discuss these initiatives, and obtain written consent prior to execution. He remarked that authorities have acted in response to complaints raised by parents.