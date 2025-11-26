Pastoralist student sets new university record with GPA 4.8, earns praise from JK

Iringa. The Chancellor of the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) and former President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, has lauded Mr Lekishon Koipa, an undergraduate from a pastoralist community, for setting a new academic record by graduating with a First-Class degree and a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 4.8 — the highest among all MUCE graduates this year.

Speaking at Mkwawa University College of Education’s (MUCE) 17th Graduation Ceremony today, Mr Kikwete presented Mr Koipa with the Certificate of Academic Excellence, recognising him as the best student of the cohort.

He also praised Koipa’s parents for supporting his education despite the challenges often faced by children from pastoralist communities.

“It is a remarkable achievement for a herd’s boy to reach a level of excellence no one has surpassed. Thank you and congratulations,” Mr Kikwete said.

Koipa (ID: 2022-04-04647), who earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education, is among the few students in MUCE and UDSM history to achieve such an outstanding score. This marks only the second time in recent years that a UDSM student has attained this level of distinction.

Addressing his fellow graduands, Koipa thanked his lecturers, parents, and college leadership for their support throughout his academic journey.

He also encouraged continuing students to remain disciplined, work hard, uphold unity, and manage their time wisely to achieve their goals.

MUCE Principal, Prof Method Semiono, announced that the college is graduating 1,625 undergraduates this year — 835 men (51.38 percent) and 790 women (48.62 percent). He outlined the breakdown of programmes:

Education in Arts and Teaching – 565, Education in Social Sciences – 344, Education in Science – 365, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry – 17, and Science with Education – 334.

Prof Semiono urged graduates nationwide to embrace innovation and entrepreneurship, using their knowledge to create productive ventures that contribute to community development rather than relying solely on government jobs.

“Their education should be a catalyst for change, not a reason to wait endlessly for government employment. Our nation needs innovative and bold young people,” he said.