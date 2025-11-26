Fire engulfs residential high-rise buildings in Hong Kong

Several people are trapped inside, public broadcaster RTHK reported, citing police, while two people have suffered severe burns, it said. Some fire services staff have also been injured, while trying to put out the massive flames.
Hong Kong. A fire engulfed multiple high-rise towers of a residential housing complex in Hong Kong's northern Tai Po district on Wednesday, with plumes of thick grey smoke billowing out as emergency services battled to subdue the blaze.
