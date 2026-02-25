Peramiho voters head to polls to elect Jenista Mhagama’s successor in by-election

Songea. A total of 127,632 registered voters are set to take part in by-elections tomorrow, 26 February, to elect a Member of Parliament for Peramiho Constituency in Songea District, Ruvuma Region, and a Ward Councillor for Shiwinga Ward in Mbozi District, Songwe Region.

The Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Justice of Appeal Jacobs Mwambegele (pictured), announced the details on Wednesday, 25 February, in Songea. He said a total of 373 polling stations will be operational: 354 in Peramiho and 19 in Shiwinga.

“Of the total registered voters, 120,780 are in Peramiho and 6,852 in Shiwinga. All polling stations will be ready to serve voters,” Justice Mwambegele said.

He said that 15 political parties have fielded candidates for the Peramiho parliamentary by-election, while eight parties have nominated candidates for the Shiwinga Ward council by-election.

“I take this opportunity to remind all participating parties of their duty to appoint agents at each polling station to observe, tally and collate votes. Election officials have finalised arrangements to ensure party agents can monitor the entire process,” he said.

Justice Mwambegele said that party agents must uphold the law, electoral regulations, and NEC instructions while protecting the interests of their parties and candidates.

Polling stations will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 5:00 p.m. Voters still in the queue at closing time will be allowed to cast their ballots.

Voters who have lost their voter cards or have damaged cards may vote using a National Identification Card (NIDA), driving licence, or passport.

