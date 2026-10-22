Pika Smart drive targets seven regions in promotion of electric cooking

Dar es Salaam. The second phase of the Pika Smart campaign has been launched in Kagera, with activities planned in seven regions to encourage households to adopt electricity as a clean, safe and affordable cooking alternative.

The UK Government-funded initiative will also cover Geita, Shinyanga, Iringa, Mbeya, Songwe and Morogoro, using public awareness events, cooking demonstrations and workshops to promote electric cooking.

Speaking at the launch in Bukoba Municipality on Tuesday, October 20, Kagera Regional Commissioner Yahya Ramadhani Kido, represented by Dr Abel Nyamahanga, said existing electricity infrastructure provided a foundation for accelerating the adoption of modern cooking methods.

“Kagera Region is ready. Every street and village in our region has been connected to electricity. So when we talk about cooking with electricity, we are not talking about plans for the future; we are talking about making proper use of infrastructure in which the Government has already invested on our behalf,” he said.

He urged residents to use electricity for cooking rather than relying mainly on it for lighting, citing potential benefits for public health, household finances and environmental conservation.

Mr Kido said reducing dependence on charcoal and firewood could protect women and children from harmful cooking smoke, reduce household spending on fuel and help conserve forests. He also called on regional leaders to educate communities on the safe and efficient use of electric cooking appliances. More than 250 women in Bukoba Municipality have already participated in campaign awareness activities and workshops organised through Village Community Banks (VICOBA), where they were introduced to the benefits of electric cooking and ways of using collective savings to acquire appliances.

Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) is promoting its On-Bill Financing scheme, which allows eligible customers to acquire electric cooking appliances and repay the cost in instalments through their LUKU electricity purchases.

“Upfront cost has been one of the biggest barriers to cooking with electricity,” said Tanesco’s Bukoba Municipality representative, Eng Stephene Mwembe.

“Through Tanesco’s On-Bill Financing scheme, a customer can take home an electric cooker today and pay for it gradually each time they buy LUKU.”

Campaign ambassador and musician Mrisho Mpoto urged residents to abandon the perception that electric cooking was a preserve of wealthy households.

“Cooking with electricity is neither a luxury nor something reserved for the wealthy, as you might think. Every household can cook with electricity, because pay-as-you-go plans are available,” he said.

Mr Mpoto encouraged VICOBA members to use their collective savings and lending arrangements to help members purchase electric cookers.