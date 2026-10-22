Why El Niño is rattling investors in real estate

The Talk of the Town now is El Niño whose simple definition is an oceanic cycle that happens irregularly and is caused by climatic oscillations, or changes in the climate, resulting in an abnormal rise in surface. According to Met experts, this year’s El Niño is expected to be a super one, with heavy rains and floods expected in parts of the country.

The government is mounting a public education campaign telling people to take precautions to protect themselves and their property from the damage expected from this weather turmoil expected to last till January 2027.

Among the people who must be super worried, are the investors in real estate, which is defined as land and manmade and natural developments on that land. Real estate operates in a situation where the market cannot function on its own. Real estate suffers and gains from externalities, which are benefits or losses enjoyed or suffered by an investor who is not a party to a transaction that generated that externality. In real estate, what your neighbour does has an impact on your property.

The market too cannot produce goods and services with public good characteristics. They are described as being non-rival (one’s consumption does not affect the consumption of another); and, they are non-excludable (meaning that once these are produced, they are enjoyed by everyone without limit). Public goods are squarely in the realm of public authorities. They are actual works, services and regulations.

The works include roads, drains, street lighting; services include public security and waste management; while regulations include land use planning and development control.

According to the 2022 Buildings Census, 67.1% of all buildings are constructed on land which is not planned/surveyed. This of course includes land in hazard area.

Even without the imminent danger from El Niño, Tanzania has a long history of poor land use planning and land servicing. It is noted, for example, that when contractors were engaged from 1974, to implement infrastructure in the World Bank-supported Sites and Services Scheme in Dar es Salaam, involving the (then new) planned areas of Sinza, Kijitonyama, and Mikocheni and the unplanned area of Manzese, general standards were kept low (to reduce costs).

According to a report written by the then Director of Sites and Services in the Ministry of Lands, in 1984: “Only a limited number of roads were macadamized (tarred); the rest were gravel-rolled or earth compacted. Drainage was by unlined ditches except on steeply rolling areas, with culverts at crossings. Foul water drainage was planned to be by improved pit latrines (forget about sewers). Water supply was planned to be by public stand pipes, with four stand pipes for 50 plots”.

In that World Bank-supported project, roads and drains, important infrastructure for addressing issues of urban flooding, were given little attention. It is ironical to see the same World Bank now quite active under the DMDP programme, to rectify infrastructure shortages (roads and drains) in the same Sinza area

It was noted in the Project Document for the 20,000 plots project in Dar es Salaam that: “Engineering works for roads excluded drains and water and electricity infrastructure, to reduce costs”. It was further noted that: “Services in project areas were rudimentary limited to a few made, and many unmade, roads”.

While there is some limited awakening, drains are still very much considered a luxury in infrastructure provision in urban areas in Tanzania. The few that are provided are inadequate for the load of surface water which they are expected to handle, and they are poorly looked after in terms of regular cleaning and repair [PICTURE].

Worst, there are many cases when these drains end up “nowhere”, thus discharging their water in other peoples’ areas, causing “planned flooding” in areas where flooding was non-existent. In recent days, we have heard of such “planned flooding” in areas in Kigoma, Moshi, Mbweni and elsewhere.

As an emergency step in the preparation for dealing with El Niño, such areas should be identified and remedial action such as construction of adequate and integrated drains undertaken. Engineers and contractors whose deliberate or negligent action leads to the flooding of “innocent areas” should be held professionally responsible and punitive action taken against them.

Likewise, land use planners who fail to execute their professions leading to desperate people building in flood-prone areas, activities which could be prevented through provision of planned and serviced land, and the enforcement of development control regulations, should be liable professionally.

One major risk of real estate is that it is immobile. As a person, you can move away from floods, but you cannot move your property with you. Instead of the focus being placed on people to move from areas that may suffer from floods, the emphasis, by the government, should be on managing and moving surface water such as through adequate, well-functioning and integrated drains.

Given that such an idea is a pipe dream, real estate investors must be a worried lot, come El Niño.