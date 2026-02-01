Planning Commission finalises framework for Tanzania’s Vision 2050

Dar es Salaam. Preparations for the implementation of Tanzania’s Vision 2050 have reached an advanced stage, with official rollout scheduled for July 1, 2026, the National Planning Commission (NPC) announced yesterday.

The progress follows the launch of Vision 2050 by President Samia Suluhu Hassan on July 17, 2025.

Since then, the government has finalised three key planning instruments to guide the long-term development agenda.

NPC Executive Secretary, Dr Fred Msemwa, told journalists on Sunday, February 1, 2026, that the documents include the 25-Year Long-Term Perspective Plan (2026/27–2050/51).

He said others are the Fourth Five-Year National Development Plan (2026/27–2030/31) and the proposed National Development Plan for the 2026/27 financial year.

“All three documents have passed internal government decision-making stages and are scheduled to be presented to the National Assembly on February 2, 2026, for debate and approval,” he said.

Dr Msemwa added that, to ensure smooth and coordinated implementation, the NPC has developed a National Planning Guideline to help local government authorities, regions, ministries, departments, and public institutions interpret and align their plans with Vision 2050 objectives.

He said the commission has also conducted training seminars for officials from all local councils, ministries, and public institutions to build a shared understanding of the new planning framework.

Furthermore, he said the NPC is finalising the National Project Management Information System (NPMIS), an electronic monitoring and evaluation platform aimed at strengthening results-based management and accountability in public projects.

The system is expected to become operational alongside the Vision 2050 rollout in July 2026.

The commission urged citizens and stakeholders to follow the parliamentary presentation and discussions of the three plans, noting that Vision 2050 reflects the aspirations and views of Tanzanians.

It stressed that the tabling of the plans is a rare and historic process that will not recur for another 25 years, making public engagement critical.