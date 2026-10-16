PM orders speedy compensation for Bagamoyo SEZ residents

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba has directed the ministries responsible for lands and investment to speed up land valuation and compensation payments to residents affected by the Bagamoyo Special Economic Zone (SEZ), warning that unresolved claims must not continue to delay investment.

Dr Nchemba issued the directive on Friday, October 16, 2026, during a visit to the zone in Coast Region, where he instructed relevant institutions and regional and district authorities to work together to complete valuations and ensure eligible residents receive their payments.

“The government has set aside funds for compensation, and the process should be completed promptly once valuations are finalised,” he said.

The Prime Minister insisted that affected residents must receive their rightful compensation while investors should be allowed to implement projects in an orderly environment without unnecessary disputes.

He dismissed delays attributed to the rainy season, directing officials to continue with valuations and complete the exercise as quickly as possible.

The directive addresses a longstanding challenge in developing the industrial zone, where some residents are yet to be compensated for land earmarked for investment.

Information presented during the visit showed that some plots had been valued but remained uncompensated, while others were yet to be assessed, raising concerns about balancing investment ambitions with the rights of affected communities.

Dr Nchemba said the government had a responsibility to protect both residents and investors, warning against land grabbing, fraudulent land sales and illegal sand extraction that could undermine investment and fuel disputes.

He said the government expected investment to create jobs, increase production and exports, and boost revenue, but stressed that development must follow established procedures.

The Prime Minister also directed authorities to accelerate the development of 50 acres set aside for youth economic activities, including industrial sheds and an export sales centre. The facilities are intended to enable young people to participate in manufacturing, value addition and trade.

He said the government could not employ everyone entering the labour market, making private-sector investment essential to job creation and economic growth.

The Bagamoyo SEZ is planned to accommodate 150 factories in sectors including vehicle assembly, agricultural processing, textiles, leather, pharmaceuticals, construction materials, cosmetics, wood processing and information and communication technology.

Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (Tiseza) Acting Director General Anna Lyimo said 36 investors had invested or committed to projects in the zone, including 25 new investors allocated sites from December 2015 onwards.

Among the companies developing projects is HWTC, which is establishing an industrial park featuring a vehicle assembly plant, warehouses, logistics facilities and supporting services.

HWTC Managing Director Sofia Su said the company planned to invest $150 million in initial infrastructure over two years, with nearly $30 million spent in the first half of this year.

She said the company employed 170 local workers and expected the number to rise to about 400 by the end of the year.

Construction of the vehicle assembly plant was expected to be completed next month, followed by the installation of production equipment, with commercial operations planned for the end of the year.