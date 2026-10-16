Man Fongo, Msaga Sumu defend Singeli as Majizzo pledges concert comeback

Dar es Salaam. Singeli musicians Man Fongo and Msaga Sumu have defended the genre’s commercial success and cultural significance, dismissing claims that it lacks a strong following and has been overly favoured by music promoter Majizzo.

The debate follows remarks by music and entertainment commentator Elmando, who accused Majizzo of pampering Singeli artists. The musicians have pushed back, arguing that the genre has created opportunities, improved livelihoods and helped them build successful careers.

In a video circulating online, Man Fongo challenged claims that Singeli had little impact on Tanzania’s music scene, pointing to its growth and the opportunities it had created for artists and other industry players.

“You say Singeli has no impact and is not big enough in Tanzania. Do you understand how big Singeli music is?” he said.

Man Fongo said the genre had enabled artists to build homes, improve their living standards and earn money through performances beyond Tanzania’s borders.

“Have you seen where we were just the other day? We have travelled to the UK because of this music. We have fought for it until it has reached this stage,” he said.

While acknowledging the genre’s progress, he maintained that artists still had ambitions to achieve more through Singeli.

Fellow musician Msaga Sumu also defended the genre, saying it had enabled artists to pay school fees for their children and enjoy better living standards, even if some chose not to publicise their financial achievements.

“Singeli music pays school fees for children, and people are living well because of it. Not everyone will put their life on display. If everyone revealed everything they have, some people would be embarrassed,” he said.

Msaga Sumu also argued that the government had recognised Singeli as a national music genre, warning critics against dismissing its popularity and influence.

“If today you say the music has no fans, be careful with your words. I don’t think you really understand Singeli music,” he said.

Meanwhile, Majizzo, owner of EFM radio and television station and a key figure in Singeli’s growth, has responded to the wider debate by pledging to revive major concerts associated with the genre.

Majizzo said he would not engage in personal attacks but would not ignore discussions about Singeli’s future.

He noted that the absence of major Singeli events in recent years had contributed to frustration among younger artists, some of whom had voiced their concerns publicly.

Events such as Funga Mtaa, Komaa Concert and Muziki Mnene previously gave Singeli musicians platforms to showcase their talent, grow their audiences and earn income.

“I understand them as younger brothers, and that is why even when some of them sometimes lose their way and insult me, I forgive them as my younger brothers,” Majizzo said.

He acknowledged that several factors had contributed to the events’ temporary suspension but assured musicians that the platforms would return when the time was right.

However, Majizzo also challenged Singeli artists to prove their ability to attract large audiences, amid questions about the genre’s current drawing power.

He offered to provide the stage, music and event organisation for a concert on October 25, 2026, challenging the musicians to select a venue and specify their preferred stage and sound production requirements.

“Now, you will provide the answers yourselves. I am giving you the stage, the music and everything needed to organise an event. On October 25, I am available,” he said.