Police crackdown recovers 115 stolen motorbikes, over Sh6 million cash

Iringa. In a major crackdown on motorbike theft, Iringa regional police have seized 115 motorcycles and arrested nine suspects, dismantling a large criminal network operating across multiple regions.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, Iringa Regional Police Commander (RPC) Allan Bukumbi said the success followed a special operation carried out on January 17 in Kihesa, where officers conducted detailed surveillance that exposed the long-running network.

“The operation has shown this network was extensive and involved people from different backgrounds, but we are containing and dismantling it step by step,” said RPC Bukumbi, emphasising the force’s commitment to protecting citizens’ property.

He said the crackdown began with the arrest of three suspects found with three stolen motorcycles, which provided leads that led police deeper into the network.

According to the regional police chief, interviews revealed that each suspect had stolen over 50 motorcycles and was involved in creating forged documents to sell the bikes to unsuspecting buyers.

“They had a distribution network using forged papers to make the bikes appear legal, which made tracing them very challenging,” explained Mr Bukumbi.

As the investigation expanded, police uncovered the hub of the illegal business and arrested two additional suspects believed to be the main buyers of stolen motorcycles.

Searches at the hub recovered 82 motorcycles, forged documents, new registration plates, vehicle-washing machines, a truck used for transport, and cash exceeding Sh6.4 million, suspected proceeds from the illegal trade.

The investigation revealed that the network extended beyond Iringa, with branches in Dodoma, Morogoro, and other regions, and some individuals allegedly provided funds to facilitate thefts.

“We are tracking financiers who enable these operations. Strict action will be taken against anyone involved,” vowed RPC Bukumbi.

Police are also calling on members of the public who have lost motorcycles to visit the Iringa District Police Headquarters to identify their property, stressing that community cooperation is vital for completing the investigation.

So far, nine suspects have been arrested, and all property, including motorcycles, vehicle-washing machines, and three-wheelers linked to the crime, is in police custody.