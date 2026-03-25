Tanzanian Minister William Lukuvi dies in Dodoma after heart attack

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced the death of Isimani Member of Parliament William Lukuvi, who passed away on the morning of Wednesday, March 25, 2026, while receiving treatment in Dodoma.

In a statement issued by Chief Secretary Moses Kusiluka, the Head of State said Mr Lukuvi died at around 7am at Benjamin Mkapa Hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Mr Lukuvi was serving as Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Policy, Parliament, Coordination and Persons with Disabilities at the time of his death.

President Hassan expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing the late legislator as a dedicated public servant who had contributed significantly to national development through his long career in public service and politics.

She conveyed her condolences to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Lukuvi’s family, residents of Isimani Constituency, relatives, friends and all Tanzanians mourning the veteran politician.

“The President extends her heartfelt sympathies to the Speaker of Parliament, the bereaved family, the people of Isimani and the nation at large during this difficult time,” the statement read.

Mr Lukuvi had represented Isimani Constituency for several terms and held various senior government positions over the years, earning a reputation as one of the country’s experienced political figures.