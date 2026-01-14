Police ground 21 defective school buses in Kilimanjaro

Moshi. Police in Kilimanjaro Region have barred 21 school buses from transporting students after inspections found them to be defective and unsafe.

The action followed a special inspection conducted across all districts in the region between January 9 and January 12, 2026.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander, Mr Simon Maigwa, the inspections were aimed at safeguarding pupils by ensuring that all school vehicles were mechanically sound and met safety standards.

He said the checks focused on key systems, including steering, tyres, body condition, engines, brakes, seat belts and seating.

“In total, 201 school vehicles were inspected. Of these, 180 were found to be in good operating condition, while 21 had various mechanical defects and were therefore barred from operating,” Mr Maigwa said.

He added that owners and drivers of the defective vehicles have been instructed to repair them and present them for re-inspection before they can be allowed back on the road.

Mr Maigwa also said the Traffic Police in the region are continuing with routine vehicle inspections using the Motor Vehicle Inspection Management Information System (MIMIS), alongside the electronic issuance of road safety stickers.

The inspections cover private vehicles, commercial vehicles, as well as two- and three-wheeled motorcycles.

“Between October 13, 2025 and January 13, 2026, a total of 17,241 vehicles were inspected in the region. Of these, 9,266 were private vehicles, 7,619 commercial vehicles, and 2,000 were two- and three-wheeled motorcycles,” he said.

Police have urged vehicle owners to comply with legal requirements and ensure their vehicles remain roadworthy at all times in order to protect the lives of road users, particularly children who depend on school transport.

Speaking in Moshi town, residents commended the police for the exercise, saying it would help ensure the safety of students.

Ms Rose John said the inspections were crucial and should be conducted regularly to curb the use of unroadworthy vehicles that transport pupils and contribute to preventable accidents.

“Vehicle inspections are very important. I urge the police to carry them out frequently to control defective vehicles that ferry students.

They should also conduct roadside checks in the mornings to monitor the number of pupils being carried, as some vehicles are overloaded,” she said.

Another resident, Mr Enos Manja, said regular inspections of school vehicles were an appropriate measure to safeguard children.