Police in Mbeya arrest over 870 over serious crimes

Mbeya. A total of 871 people are being held by police in Mbeya Region in connection with various offences, including murder, rape, assault, drug trafficking and illegal possession of weapons.

Mbeya Regional Police Commander Benjamin Kuzaga disclosed the figures on Thursday, June 4, 2026, while briefing journalists on the region’s security situation for May, 2026.

He said police operations and patrols conducted between May 1 and May 31 led to the arrest of suspects linked to a range of criminal offences.

“The suspects are connected to offences including murder, rape, assault, illegal possession of weapons, drug trafficking and theft,” he said.

Mr Kuzaga said investigations in some cases had been completed, with suspects arraigned, convicted and sentenced.

“Of the 871 suspects, some have already been taken to court, convicted and sentenced to imprisonment,” he said.

In a separate incident, police are holding Mr Baraka Mwakatoke, 31 and Mr Said Baraka, 39, both residents of Dodoma, on suspicion of possessing cosmetic products containing prohibited substances.

The two were arrested on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at about 2:30 am at the Chimala checkpoint in Mbarali District along the Njombe–Mbeya highway.

Mr Kuzaga said the suspects were transporting 403 boxes of cosmetic products from Tunduma in Songwe Region to Dodoma.

Police also recovered three pieces of imported fabric that had allegedly not been cleared through customs.

“Investigations are continuing before the suspects are taken to court,” he said.

In another case, police are holding a resident of Kyela District, Mr Shaban Safari, 48, on suspicion of possessing 27 sachets of heroin.

He was arrested on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in the Roma area of Kyela Central Ward in Unyakyusa Division. Police also recovered two grammes of cannabis during the arrest.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect was involved in the sale of narcotic drugs. Further investigations are underway before the matter is taken to court,” said Mr Kuzaga.

Residents call for tougher action

A resident of Kabwe in Mbeya City who requested anonymity has called on police to intensify efforts to combat the sale and use of narcotic drugs, warning that the vice is having a damaging impact on young people.