Police investigating death of eight-year old boy in Dar

Police in Dar es Salaam are investigating the death of an eight- year-old boy Erickson Kimaro who was allegedly killed by their house maid.

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Police in Dar es Salaam are investigating the death of an eight- year-old boy Erickson Kimaro who was allegedly killed by their house maid.

The incident reportedly occurred at 5pm on Monday May 30, at their home in Kimara Temboni in Dar es Salaam.

According to the statement by the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Commander, Jumanne Muliro they are holding the house maid (name withheld) while the investigations are ongoing.

The eight-year-old who was a class three pupil at Anazak Primary school was found dead in his room.

“The boy went back home from school at 4pm and found their house maid at home, he changed his clothes and went to his bedroom to rest,” reads the statement.

It adds: At 5.30pm, the housemaid went to the room to wake him up only to find the boy lying on stomach. He could not wake up, so she (house maid) informed his mother, identified as Digna Narsi Riwa, who came and took him to Mloganzila Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

In addition, Muliro has warned people who are spreading information that has no evidence neither investigated on various issues.

“This includes a short video clip showing one of the residents living in the area claiming that the CCTV footage of the house has shown how the child was strangled to death by their house maid,” Muliro says in a statement.

Earlier, speaking to reporters at his home, Erick’s father, Mr Erick Kimaro, said the house maid had been at their home for just three days.

“The girl came on Saturday and she was brought by my wife's friend, she has been with us from that day to Monday when the incident occurred, we do not even know her origin,” he said.