Police kills six 'Panya road' in Dar es Salaam

By Baraka Loshilaa More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Police in Dar es Salaam are has killed six people who are allegedly involved criminal activities in different parts of the city.

The juvenile criminals famously known as ‘Panya Road' were killed in Makongo in outskirts of the city, few days after a gang of criminals on Tuesday invaded a Kawe neighbourhood at night and killed a second year student at the University of Dar es Salaam’s School of Journalism and Mass Communications, Maria Basso Paschal.

Also Read: UDSM student murdered by a gang of criminals



A similar incident was reported at Dovya Chamazi in Temeke District, where a group of youth in possession of machetes, iron rods and clubs invaded, injured and walked away with different properties.

Armed with machetes and other deadly weapons, the youth - believed to be about 30 - raided homes randomly and robbed people of valuables, forcing authorities to act.

Speaking to the media on Sunday September 18, the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Commander, Jumanne Muliro warned the criminals that when asked to surrender by the police, they should do so.

According to RPC the six died on the way while being taken to hospital for treatment of gunshot injuries which they sustained.

Also Read: Anti-Panyaroad Operation: Why Makala’s 'find them in hospital' statement can lead to extrajudicial killings

Advertisement

"Yesterday we received information from citizens saying that the have seen gang of criminals in a car coming from Mabibo. They planned to commit a crime but when the police met the car, they stopped it and the criminals were ordered to come out but suddenly they got out of the car holding machetes in an attempt to injure the officers,” he said.

“The Police Force has heard the public outcry and will make sure we stop these criminals from harming people, we will reach all their hideouts quickly and this is a strong operation that will continue, we are warning them, we have heard there are four to five criminal gangs we will catch up with all of them soon,” RPC Muliro said.