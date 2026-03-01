Police launch manhunt for Moshi MP, detain Arusha business chairman

Arusha. The Arusha District Business Chairman, Mr Dominic Mollel, remains in police custody as authorities continue efforts to locate Moshi Rural (CCM) MP, Mr Morris Makoi, ahead of a report expected to be submitted to the Speaker of the National Assembly.

On Tuesday, February 24, 2026, before Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, businesswoman Ms Josephine Shirima alleged that the MP and Mr Mollel were involved in the unlawful seizure of assets from her shop.

The Prime Minister directed the Arusha District Commissioner (DC), Mr Joseph Mkude, to ensure the property is returned and to address other outstanding matters.

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, on Sunday, March 1, 2026, DC Mkude said Mr Mollel remains detained while the broker accused of taking the property is reportedly on the run and unreachable.

Mr Mkude said he had requested the Arusha Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Amos Makalla, through the Prime Minister, to seek approval from the Speaker to allow the MP to cooperate in the matter.

“I have contacted the OCD, who continues to follow up. The broker is missing; he is uncooperative and has switched off his phone entirely,” he said.

“It is difficult to deal directly with the MP until permission is obtained from the Speaker, as there is a procedure to follow. I have requested the RC via the Prime Minister to apply to the Speaker to allow the MP to cooperate,” he added.

“Essentially, we want the businesswoman’s property returned, as it has been over four years. The broker agreed to show the property, claiming he was on the way, but did not arrive,” said the DC.

Efforts to reach the RC proved futile as his mobile phone went unanswered.

Previously, on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, the DC said Arusha Regional Police were holding Mr Mollel while the MP was assisting in locating the broker alleged to have taken Ms Shirima’s assets from her shop at the Arusha bus stand.

“They contacted the MP, who is outside the region, and he provided substantial support in tracing the court-appointed broker tasked with collecting the property,” said DC Mkude.

“The assets have still not been returned, but the broker is on the way from Moshi and is expected to present them for Ms Shirima to verify by this afternoon,” he added.

Mr Mkude said the main case will proceed once the property is recovered, as the assets were taken without following legal procedures.

“Mr Mollel is detained until the property is recovered. We have set a deadline for this afternoon, after which Josephine (Ms Shirima) will receive her property in the presence of officials to verify. This does not halt the main case, which will continue against both Mr Mollel and the MP,” he said.

Main allegations

On Tuesday, February 24, 2026, while hearing residents’ complaints in the Kilombero area of Arusha city, directives were issued following claims presented by Ms Shirima that the MP and Mr Mollel took her assets.

Ms Shirima alleged she was renting a room from the MP in that area, who, in collusion with Mr Mollel, broke into her shop at night and seized her property.

“I had a shop in the small stand area with longstanding disputes. Those allocated plots built shops under a 10-year lease; after it expired, they returned them to the council and began paying rent ranging from Sh500,000 to Sh1.5 million,” alleged Ms Shirima.

“Some sold and moved to Kariakoo but did not remit rent to the council, causing harm and bankrupting many,” she added, noting that the matter is well known to authorities but remains unresolved, requesting help to recover her assets.

Before issuing directives, Dr Nchemba asked DC Mkude if he was aware of the matter.

Mr Mkude confirmed he knew the businesswoman and that she had visited his office to complain about the property being taken by Mr Mollel and another individual.

“I directed the OCD to open a case so the matter could go to court,” said Mr Mkude, stressing that no authority had authorised the seizure.

The Prime Minister questioned why a case was opened when the property was taken without permission and insisted the assets be returned promptly, instructing DC Mkude to handle the remaining issues after the return.

“They must ensure the property is returned by evening. No one should take property or act on someone’s behalf. Locate Mr Mollel and instruct whoever holds the property to return it today, then handle other pending matters. I want those documents myself,” he said.

Mr Mollel, present at the meeting, claimed Ms Shirima was the MP’s tenant but did not pay rent. He said they asked the DC to trace 10 non-paying tenants, including her.

He said authorities instructed them to follow legal procedures. The OCD sent police, two vehicles, and a court broker to collect the assets.

Ms Shirima, he said, should have collected the property, but could not due to a lack of funds.

However, Ms Shirima objected, saying police were absent when the property was taken and only arrived after the break-in. Mr Mollel was arrested, and only later was her property retrieved.

“The DC said this is theft like any other. Police came; I was beaten, and a case was opened. I told them these people have power; go on YouTube and watch Mr Mollel threatening even the government. I cannot act,” she said.