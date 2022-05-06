PPRA lifts debarment order against Fomast

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has nullified a six-month debarment which it had imposed on Fomast Company Limited following a successful appeal.

In a notice signed by PPRA Chief Executive Officer, Dr Irene Isaka, the nullification of the ban follows the decision by the Public Procurement Appeals Authority (PPAA) which was made after the company filed an appeal case between MS Fomast and Tanzania National Roads Authority –Rukwa.

The notice also says that the uplifting of the debarment includes the the company’s directors who were also part of the restriction.

According to an earlier notice issued on March 16, 2022, Fomast was debarred from participating in public procurement for a period of six months from March 16 to September 15.

“The debarment was due to failure to abide with a bid securing declaration and failure to implement a procurement contract as agreed,” reads the notice.

According to information available on the Contractors Registration Board Fomast is a class 4 local civil contractor based in Dar es Salaam

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority is charged with regulatory functions and vested with oversight powers and responsibilities on all public procurement activities carried by all public bodies in mainland Tanzania.