President Samia irked by claims of graft, red tape in visa issuance

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday was irked by claims of graft and bureaucracy in visa provision, directing the Immigration Force to end the vice immediately.

She made the statement in Boma Kichakamiba in Mkinga District, Tanga Region during the closure of the 2021/22 No.1 preliminary training for immigration officers, code-named ‘Operesheni Ujenzi’.

A total of 818 immigration officers graduated (482 males/336 females) out of 820 who were admitted after being recruited to work with the department.

Speaking during the event, President Hassan said foreigners have reported incidents of corruption and harassment in different entry points of the country.

“That is why I’m directing that old officials be replaced by new ones and bring the former here for training. They should undertake construction work and receive training. They should sing songs about love, solidarity, accountability. They must learn to refrain from engaging in corruption,” she said.

She said there were some unfaithful immigration officers, and these were the cause of corruption in the department.

Advertisement

“A study conducted early in the year in Zanzibar and Dar es Salaam unveiled a huge loss of monies paid by visa applicants and immigration officers got implicated,” she said.

“These incidents should end and all implicated officials should be taken to task in order to give a lesson to others who might be tempted to act like them,” she added.

The Head of State said the newly recruited officers were not supposed to imitate the behaviour of their seniors, particularly the unfaithul ones.

She was pleased with the commitment of the department to attend an increasing number of tourists after the Royal Tour documentary and the country’s economic diplomacy largely opened up the country.

“More guests and investors will continue to arrive, I suggest review of the visa provision process to investors, businesspersons, tourists and others,” said the President.

She directed immigration officers to end bureaucracy, noting that technology should increase efficiency in visa provision especially to foreigners who have no security issues.

Home Affairs minister Hamad Yusuf Masauni said immigration statistics showed that the number of foreigners who visited the country doubled from 215,663 in July 2021 to 440,340 in July 2022.

“Likewise, the number of issued permits increased during that period, an indication that the Royal Tour documentary is paying off,” he said.

Tanga Regional Commissioner Omary Mgumba said there was the challege of foreigners who have completed serving jail terms after being convicted for illegal entry have continued to remain in prisons because their relatives fail to send fare to enable them return home.

“We have 853 foreigners who have finished their jail term, but they have nowhere to go, something affecting services delivery to domestic prisoners serving their sentences,” he said, asking the President to intervene.

Immigration Commissioner General Anna Makakala thanked President Hassan for permitting promotion of 1,181 officers and providing Sh8.9 billion and $23,483 funds to service debts owed to servants and service providers.

“We’re thankful for the budget increase from Sh45.5 billion in the 2021/22 to Sh93.6 billion in the 2022/23 as well as provision of Sh900 million construction of this college and an addition of Sh600 million,” she said.