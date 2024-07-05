President Samia reveals why former TRA boss Kidata was removed despite outstanding performance

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has clarified that the removal of Mr Alphayo Kidata as the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Commissioner General has nothing to do with his performance.

Speaking on Friday July5, 2024, the President praised Mr Kidata's tenure at TRA, acknowledging his rigorous approach to ensuring tax compliance.

The President made the commendation in Zanzibar during the swearing-in of the body’s new appointees on July 2, with the position of TRA boss now being held by former Zanzibar Revenue Authority chief Yusuph Juma Mwenda.

"I removed Kidata because I saw ‘anaenda kudata’ (going to be at stagnation). He has done an excellent job, but considering the pressure he was under, it was time for a change. He will now serve as a right-hand advisor on tax issues,” said President Hassan.

The new TRA commissioner general Mwenda has been entrusted with several critical tasks to further strengthen Tanzania's tax system.

President emphasized Mwenda's deep understanding of TRA operations and his ability to navigate the challenges ahead.

"I have appointed Yusuph because he is savvy and knows all the ins and outs of TRA. My goal is to increase revenue and reduce debts,” she said.

“I know some staff at TRA might be celebrating Kidata's departure and might be excited for your arrival since they know you. However, I want you to change your face. If you collaborate with them, I will receive all reports,” she said.





Among Mwenda's primary responsibilities include closing tax evasion loopholes and boosting revenue collection.

Additionally, Mwenda has been tasked with fostering better relations with traders to ensure compliance with tax regulations.

President Samia also highlighted issues with domestic revenue collections, noting discrepancies in the tax collection system and insufficient remittances from local councils.

"Do not seek to be liked; just do your job. Even if someone named Suluhu (her surname) comes, make sure he pays taxes on whatever he brings in,” she insisted.





She also stressed the importance of improving the use of Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFDs), which have been underutilized across the country.

On traders, the newly appointed Minister for Industry and Trade, Dr Selemani Jafo, has been tasked with finding the lasting solution to the Kariakoo saga.

Before his appointment, Dr. Jafo was the Minister of State in the Vice President's Office (Union Affairs and Environment). He has swapped roles with Dr. Ashatu Kijaji, who now serves as the Minister of State in the Vice President’s Office (Union Affairs and Environment.

President Hassan directed Dr Jafo to have active engagements with traders and be present in all queries.

"I want you to make Kariakoo a secure place for businesses and traders. It should become an international market. We have invested heavily in building new markets, which will offer 24-hour services once completed."

The head of state highlighted her approach to addressing recent unrest in Kariakoo: "To resolve these issues, sit down with the traders, listen to their problems, and help solve them to make Kariakoo a safe place for international business."

The President urged close collaboration with the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and other ministries to ensure effective governance and taxation:

"Maintain close connections with TRA and other ministries, along with regional leaders nationwide. Work with the regional commissioner to plan 'The Coming of Kariakoo.'"

She also addressed concerns about illegal business activities and the influx of foreign traders:

"There are also street vendors causing disturbances. Address the influx of foreigners conducting business illegally. If a business is not suitable for foreigners, they should not do it. Every three months, I want you to report on the business situation at Kariakoo."

Regarding her appointments, President Hassan tasked Dr. Kijaji with overseeing carbon markets, clean cooking initiatives, and union challenges, emphasizing comprehensive reform efforts across multiple sectors.

In a related development, Mr. Yahya Samamba assumed office as the new Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Minerals,

President Hassan directed Mr. Samamba to focus on enhancing the management of the State Mining Corporation (Stamico) and addressing concerns surrounding the speculative handling of mineral licences: