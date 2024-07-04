Yusuph Mwenda’s meteoric rise to the apex of TRA

Dar es Salaam. Yusuph Juma Mwenda was appointed on Tuesday evening as the new Commissioner General of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), replacing Alphayo Kidata.

His appointment as Commissioner General of TRA by President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday, July 2, marked Mwenda's ascent from humble beginnings to the helm of one of Tanzania's most critical institutions.

His story in tax collection began over two decades ago as a fresh graduate with dreams after he joined the Tanzania Revenue Authority in October 2000 as an assistant officer and embarked on a journey marked by dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence.

He spent his early years in the trenches of the Large Taxpayers Department, meticulously navigating the complexities of tax administration and fiscal policy.

With each passing year, Mwenda’s expertise grew, earning him successive managerial roles within TRA. From Manager of Technical Services to overseeing Audit and Compliance, his leadership acumen shone brightly.

His tenure at TRA was not merely about enforcing tax laws but also about fostering collaboration with stakeholders and advocating for taxpayer education—a cornerstone of his philosophy.

Yusuph's impact extended far beyond TRA's walls. His pivotal role on strategic boards such as the Gaming Board of Tanzania and the Tanzania Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative underscored his holistic approach to governance.

He chaired government negotiation teams, shaping policies that influenced national dividends and taxes, including high-stakes transactions like the sale of Rabo bank shares.

His commitment to public service was equally evident in his tenure as the non-executive mayor of Kinondoni Municipal Council, where he orchestrated a significant increase in revenue collection, earning accolades as the council's top-performing mayor during his tenure.

Yusuph's academic achievements mirrored his professional success. Armed with a Master's in Business Administration from Mzumbe University, an MSc in Economics, and specialized diplomas in tax management and accountancy, he exemplified the blend of theoretical knowledge and practical experience needed to lead TRA effectively. Mr Mwenda is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

However, Yusuph's most transformative chapter came during his tenure as Commissioner General of the Zanzibar Revenue Authority (ZRA).

Appointed to revamp the archipelago's tax administration, he undertook sweeping reforms that streamlined processes and enhanced taxpayer compliance.

His introduction of the Zanzibar Integrated Domestic Revenue Administration System (ZIDRAS) and innovative taxpayer education initiatives marked a turning point in ZRA's efficiency and accountability.

Under Mwenda's stewardship, ZRA witnessed unprecedented growth in tax revenues, a testament to his strategic vision and operational prowess.

By the time of his departure from TRA, tax revenue collections had soared, with the Zanzibar Revenue Authority (ZRA) announcing that it had broken its annual revenue collection record with an impressive 106 percent efficiency.

This was only a few hours before the announcement of his appointment to the apex of the tax body was made public.

For the fiscal year 2023/24, ZRA successfully collected Sh718.7 billion, surpassing the collection target of Sh675.6 billion, and achieving 106 percent of the expected tax collection target.

Now, as Commissioner General of TRA, Yusuph Juma Mwenda faces a new set of challenges and opportunities.

His mandate is clear: to build on his legacy of transparency, efficiency, and taxpayer-centric service. With his track record of turning challenges into triumphs, he is poised to steer TRA towards new heights of fiscal responsibility and economic sustainability for Tanzania.