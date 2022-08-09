President Samia wishes Kenyans a peaceful election

Kenyans lined up before dawn to vote in a high-stakes election Tuesday, with the East African nation on edge as two political heavyweights battle it out in a tight race for the presidency

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has today, Tuesday August 9, wished Kenyans a peaceful general election.

“I pray to Allah, that he be with you when you go to exercise your Constitutional right to get the leaders you want, while you focus on maintaining peace, unity, love and solidarity,” she wrote on her twitter page.

More than 22 million people, about 40 percent of them under 35, are registered to vote in an election held against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a punishing drought and disenchantment with the political elite.

Deputy president and erstwhile heir-apparent William Ruto, 55, is running against Raila Odinga, the 77-year-old veteran opposition leader now backed by longtime rival Kenyatta after a stunning shift in allegiances