Procurement watchdog blocks Sh586bn in risky public contracts

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. The Public Procurement Appeals Authority (PPAA) has blocked 43 tenders worth Sh586.5 billion that were set to be awarded to companies lacking the financial and technical capacity to execute them.

PPAA Executive Secretary Mr James Sando disclosed this on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, while addressing journalists in Dodoma.

He said the authority’s intervention prevented the release of public funds to unqualified bidders, averting stalled or substandard projects and significant losses to taxpayers.

By stopping ineligible firms from securing lucrative public contracts and digitising the entire complaints process, he said, the PPAA has reinforced its role as a key pillar in safeguarding public resources.

“The achievement stands out as one of the most tangible governance milestones under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, whose administration has placed strong emphasis on transparency, accountability, and efficiency in public financial management,” he said.

Mr Sando noted that during President Hassan’s tenure, the PPAA has registered 196 appeals arising from various procurement processes through its Appeal Schedule, reflecting heightened vigilance and growing confidence in institutional dispute resolution mechanisms.

He explained that halting the 43 tenders was not merely an administrative action but a strategic move to reinforce fairness and safeguard value for money in public spending.

“By ensuring that only competent and financially sound firms are awarded contracts, the authority has strengthened the integrity of the procurement system while shielding development projects from costly setbacks,” he added.

Beyond the financial intervention, Mr Sando said the PPAA has spearheaded digital reforms in handling procurement disputes.

In collaboration with the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), the authority completed and operationalised the Complaints and Appeals Management Module embedded in the National e-Procurement System of Tanzania (NeST).

The module, officially launched by the Ministry of Finance in February 2025, has transformed how complaints and appeals are lodged, processed, and determined.

Since its launch, all procurement-related complaints have been submitted electronically through the system.

According to Mr Sando, 549 administrative review complaints have been filed and handled by procuring entities through the module, while 26 appeals have been submitted to and determined by the PPAA using the same digital platform.

He said the system has significantly reduced processing times, enhanced transparency and improved coordination between procuring entities and the appeals authority, marking a new era of ICT-driven justice in public procurement.

“The reforms are reinforced by sweeping legislative changes introduced by the Sixth Phase Government. The enactment of the Public Procurement Act of 2023, followed by the 2024 Regulations and the 2025 Public Procurement Appeals Regulations, has streamlined supply chain management and tightened procedural timelines,” he said.

Furthermore, he said the period for submitting complaints to procuring entities has been reduced from seven to five working days, while accounting officers are now required to resolve complaints within five working days instead of seven.

The timeframe for lodging appeals with the PPAA has also been shortened from seven to five working days, and the authority’s determination period has been reduced from 45 to 40 days.