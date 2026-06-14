Public hospitals told to forge partnerships as Tanzania advances specialised healthcare

Dar es Salaam. Minister for Health Mohamed Mchengerwa has urged leaders of public hospitals across Tanzania to actively pursue partnerships with development stakeholders to improve healthcare services, stressing that institutions should take the initiative rather than wait for directives from the ministry.

Speaking on June 12, 2026, during the inauguration of the Board of Trustees of the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI), a state-of-the-art laboratory, an administration and cardiac diagnostics building, and the launch of a book chronicling Tanzania’s heart transplantation journey, Mr Mchengerwa said hospital managers must take a more proactive approach to resource mobilisation.

He noted that while 74 percent of the national budget is financed through domestic revenue, development partners continue to play a crucial role in supporting government programmes, contributing approximately Sh500 billion annually.

“The challenge of inadequate equipment and infrastructure will largely depend on how leaders entrusted with authority by the Permanent Secretary utilise opportunities available within their institutions. Hospital leaders must actively engage development partners and seek support to enhance service delivery,” he said.

Mr Mchengerwa emphasised that public hospital administrators have already been empowered to engage stakeholders and should not wait for additional approval from the ministry.

“We have provided all the necessary support. Go out, engage with partners and explore available opportunities. Do not wait for permission from the ministry,” he said.

The minister also highlighted the government’s investment in JKCI’s newly commissioned laboratory, describing the Sh5.4 billion facility as a critical component of preparations for the introduction of advanced heart transplantation services in Tanzania.

He said the laboratory ranks among the most sophisticated facilities of its kind in East and Central Africa and reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare through cutting-edge technology and advanced medical systems.

“This facility demonstrates that investment in healthcare is not only about constructing buildings. It is equally about equipping institutions with the technology and systems required to deliver highly specialised services,” he said.

According to Mr Mchengerwa, the laboratory will play a pivotal role in supporting heart transplantation procedures and other complex treatments that depend on advanced diagnostic capabilities.

Meanwhile, JKCI Executive Director Dr Peter Kisenge said the institute has made remarkable progress since it began operations in 2015.

He said JKCI now performs a broad range of specialised cardiac procedures, including open-heart surgery, minimally invasive cardiac surgery and transcatheter heart valve replacement.

Dr Kisenge noted that the availability of specialised cardiac care within Tanzania has saved the government more than Sh95 billion that would otherwise have been spent on referring patients abroad for treatment.

He attributed the institute’s achievements to sustained government investment in healthcare infrastructure, modern technology and human capital development, which has significantly expanded access to specialised cardiac services for Tanzanians.