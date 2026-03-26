Rachel Metta’s path in redefining strategic leadership, sustainability in banking sector

Dar es Salaam. In the male-dominated world of banking and corporate governance, few women stand out as examples of versatility, leadership, and determination.

Rachel Metta, Head of Executive Administration and Sustainability Alignment at CRDB Bank Plc, is one such trailblazer.

Balancing dual roles that demand both strategic foresight and meticulous attention to detail, Rachel is reshaping the narrative around executive assistance, while championing sustainability in Tanzania’s financial sector.

“It’s not common to hold two roles like this,” Rachel admits, reflecting on her unique position. “Few women have the opportunity to operate at this level across different sectors.

I am glad that my earlier career years in Mining, Public Policy and Research; and now Banking, gave me a solid footing that has shaped how I embrace every new challenge and I thank God for this. Each sector has taught me invaluable lessons about governance, stakeholder expectations, and impact-based strategies.”

Her career trajectory is an illustration of adaptability and learning. In mining, she faced high-pressure environments where results were measured by tangible impact. In public Policy and Research, she gained a deeper understanding of people, policy and meaningful stakeholder engagements.

Lessons in transparency, regulation, and accountability became invaluable when she transitioned to banking. “In the finance world, it’s never about numbers or balance sheets. It’s about meeting stakeholders’ expectations, ensuring executive decisions are aligned with targets, and maintaining integrity under pressure,” she explains.

For Rachel, managing her energy levels is what has helped her maintain focus and achieve balance; staying grounded, socialising strategically, and remaining true to her principles.

A unified vision across borders

Sustainability is a core pillar of Rachel’s work at CRDB Bank. Her role spans three markets, covering Tanzania, which is CRDB Bank’s anchor market, and the bank’s subsidiaries in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi. She also oversees sustainability in the Insurance subsidiary and the CRDB Foundation, which is the Group’s philanthropy vehicle.

“It’s a big task to ensure that sustainability initiatives are integrated across all subsidiaries,” she explains.

“From the group level, we set the strategy and the vision, but we co-create working groups in each subsidiary to ensure their local realities are captured. This ensures that when people are part of the process, alignment is natural - they own the strategy rather than feel it is imposed on them.”

Rachel’s commitment to inclusive and strategic sustainability management has led to groundbreaking milestones. Under her leadership, CRDB became the first commercial bank in Tanzania to publish a Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) - aligned report; setting a new benchmark for country’s financial sector.

“This report is more than a document; it empowers stakeholders, communities, and staff to understand the risks and opportunities posed by climate change, and how these can affect our business positively or negatively,” she proudly notes.

Rachel holds a Master of Business Administration from the Eastern and Southern Africa Management Institute (ESAMI), and a Bachelor of Arts in Geography and Environmental Management from the University of Dar es Salaam. She has undertaken extensive professional development in leadership and project management.

She is a certified expert in Sustainable Finance from the Frankfurt Business School and actively contributes to regional and global sustainability discourse.

Juggling dual roles

While many might see holding two high-stakes roles as overwhelming, Rachel embraces the challenge with structured delegation and mentorship.

“I empower my teams, delegate appropriately, and serve as a coach and mentor. For me, collaboration is key unlocking true potential. With the right support system, we ensure both the executive and sustainability agendas are met effectively.”

Her dual responsibilities are also a platform to challenge stereotypes about executive assistants. Rachel is passionate about redefining the perception that Executive assistants are limited to administrative tasks.

“When people hear ‘Executive Assistant,’ they often box you in. But this role is more strategic and impactful than it is believed. It is a gateway to higher leadership responsibilities,” she says. Through dedication, continuous learning, and mentorship, Rachel has navigated these challenges, proving that executive administration is a role that influences decision-making and drives delivery at the highest level of any progressive organisation.

Lessons in leadership and personal growth

Rachel credits her growth to integrity, reliability, and principled leadership.

“I keep my word and live by my values. These attributes have helped me gain trust and influence, not just within the office but in broader stakeholder interactions.”

Away from the boardroom, Rachel is a woman of warmth and passion.

She is a mother, a music lover, and an advocate for community engagement. She enjoys meaningful conversations, dancing, and staying active through walking and jogging. “I love to help people when I see a need. It’s part of who I am,” she says with a smile.

Advice for young women

For Rachel, empowerment begins with focus, patience, and passion.

“There’s a story behind every success. Be patient and take it step by step. Be passionate about what you do, because passion drives excellence. Remain focused on your goals, and remember: you are ultimately responsible for your actions, decisions, and future.” She emphasizes the importance of showing up, seeking mentorship, and learning continuously.

“Leadership is not given; it is earned. Identify opportunities, make credible attempts, prove your capabilities, and demonstrate reliability. Over time, doors will open.”

Rachel’s journey is not just about personal achievement - it’s about creating a pathway for other women to enter, thrive, and redefine corporate leadership. Through her work, she is setting new benchmarks for sustainability reporting, debunking stereotypes, and proving that with mentorship and focus, women can excel in roles once deemed unconventional.

Breaking barriers, setting benchmarks

Rachel Metta embodies a new era of leadership in Tanzania, where versatility, ethics, and vision converge. She is not only influencing the financial sector’s ESG landscape, but also empowering a generation of women to rethink their roles in corporate structures.

By holding space for dual responsibilities with grace and effectiveness, she sends a powerful message that women can lead, innovate, and redefine narratives, all while staying true to their values.