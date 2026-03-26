Tributes pour in after death of veteran leader William Lukuvi

Dar es Salaam. Veteran Member of Parliament, Cabinet minister and former Regional Commissioner, William Lukuvi has died, four months after another senior politician in the 13th Parliament passed away.

Lukuvi, who until his death served as Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliament, Coordination and Persons with Disabilities), represented his constituency for 31 years, having first been elected in 1995. He was the longest-serving member of the 13th Parliament.

A former minister in various portfolios and an advisor on political affairs in the President’s Office, Lukuvi becomes the second senior lawmaker to pass away in the 13th Parliament, after Jenista Mhagama, who died on December 11, 2025.

Between the two, Lukuvi was the more senior, serving 31 years in the Isimani constituency, while Jenista, who represented Peramiho from 2000, served 26 years before her passing.

Overall, the deaths of these veteran politicians bring the total number of MPs who have died in the 13th Parliament since its inauguration last November to three.

The first was Jenista, followed by Halima Idd Nassor on January 18, 2026 and then Lukuvi. All three were from the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party. In comparison, in the first five months of the 13th Parliament, two MPs passed away.

In the 12th Parliament, which began on November 13, 2020, the first MP to die was Martha Umbulla on January 21, 2021, followed by Atashasta Nditiye on February 12 the same year. By the end of its five-year term, the 12th Parliament had lost a total of 10 MPs, equivalent to 2.54 percent of the 393 members.

Due to his seniority, Lukuvi was chosen on November 9 last year to preside over the election of the Speaker of Parliament, which confirmed Mussa Zungu in the position he continues to hold. According to the 2023 Standing Orders of Parliament, Part Three, Rule 9(5), if Lukuvi had been present in the chamber during the election, he would have had no challenger for the position of presiding officer.

Lukuvi’s passing

News of Lukuvi’s death was announced on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, through a public statement signed by the Secretary to the Cabinet, Ambassador Moses Kusiluka.

According to the statement, Lukuvi passed away at the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital, where he was receiving treatment for a cardiac condition.

“The President extends condolences to the Speaker of Parliament, Mussa Zungu, the family, the people of Isimani, relatives, friends and all Tanzanians for this loss,” the statement read.

Remembering a colleague

Former MP for Arusha City (2010–2020) under Chadema Godbless Lema described Lukuvi as a colleague with whom he enjoyed friendly banter.

“Lukuvi and I liked to tease each other whenever we met and now he is gone. This is an important reminder for us who continue to live. Death teaches us the value of the time we have left,” Mr Lema wrote on his Instagram page.

He added: “People are born with nothing and leave with nothing. Death reminds us that humility, love, compassion, justice and kindness are the essentials of life. Here on earth we move quickly, regardless of wealth or status. Death is a reminder that our tomorrow should not cause pain to others, even slightly.”

Mr Festo Kiswaga, Lukuvi’s former rival in the CCM internal elections for the Isimani constituency, said he remembered him as a dedicated MP.

“Although Lukuvi was my competitor at the time, after he lost, I joined him to ensure he won the general election and indeed he did, as he always had,” Mr Kiswaga said.

He praised Lukuvi’s contributions to Isimani, noting that the constituency had no secondary schools when he entered office, but now it has more than ten.

“He leaves Isimani with numerous primary schools, health centres, roads and a district hospital. You cannot speak of Isimani’s development without mentioning Lukuvi.”

Mr Kiswaga added that Lukuvi was a national leader because, apart from a brief period outside the cabinet, he served continuously in parliament since his election.

“Not only did he help Isimani, he also served the country. He emerged from the ruling party’s youth wing and was a leader of the people, representing Iringa region effectively,” he said, noting that any development initiative in Iringa would have been difficult without Lukuvi’s involvement.

Veteran politician Captain George Mkuchika described Lukuvi as a skilled and unquestionable member of CCM.

He recalled that they both entered politics through the ruling party’s youth wing, gradually rising to contest parliamentary positions.

“Lukuvi was originally a teacher but left the profession to become the secretary of the youth wing at district level, which was not an easy decision as it meant leaving a salary to serve voluntarily,” he said.

Mr Mkuchika said that Lukuvi loved his constituents and, as an MP, always ensured he worked in Isimani whenever he had the opportunity. He also described Lukuvi as a parliamentary procedure expert, having served in ministries that coordinate parliamentary affairs for several terms.

Samia, Mwinyi and Mwigulu mourn

President Samia Suluhu Hassan expressed deep sadness, describing Lukuvi as a brave, experienced and patriotic leader who served the nation with integrity and dedication.

“His significant contribution to nation-building and development will always be remembered. I extend condolences to Speaker Mussa Zungu, the family, the people of Isimani, relatives, friends and all Tanzanians,” the President said.

President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, said the country lost a seasoned leader who had served with integrity and dedication.

“We have lost an experienced and patriotic leader who made significant contributions to the nation over a long period,” his statement said, highlighting Lukuvi’s role in improving government performance, particularly in policy, parliament and public coordination, as well as his advocacy for citizens’ interests.

Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba recalled that a day before Lukuvi’s death, they had discussed a regional meeting scheduled for the following day. “Early in the morning I was informed he was unwell and taken to hospital. I later learned his condition had worsened and he passed away,” he said, extending condolences while noting that life and death are ultimately beyond human control.

Parliamentary committees suspend activities

Following Lukuvi’s death, Speaker Mussa Zungu announced the suspension of parliamentary committee sessions for one day to allow MPs to mourn. Committees are currently meeting in Dodoma for routine sessions, while others are in regions inspecting government projects. In a statement from the Parliamentary Communication and Relations Unit, Speaker Zungu invoked Rule 176 of the 2025 Standing Orders of Parliament.

Who was Lukuvi?

William Vangimembe Lukuvi was born on August 15, 1955, in Mapogoro village, Iringa Rural District, Iringa region. He was 70 years old at the time of his death.

He studied at Tabora Teachers College and later earned a Master’s degree in Political Science from the Open University of Tanzania.

His political career began in the ruling party’s youth wing, before being elected MP for Isimani in 1995, a seat he held until his death.