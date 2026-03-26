Dozens dead after bus plunges into Padma river in Bangladesh

A passenger bus carrying between 40 and 50 people plunged into Bangladesh’s Padma River at the Daulatdia ferry terminal in Rajbari this evening, prompting a major rescue operation following reports of multiple deaths.

The incident occurred at around 5:15pm at Daulatdia Ghat No. 3, when the Dhaka-bound bus reportedly lost control while attempting to board a ferry and fell from a pontoon into the river. Officials said the vehicle sank to a depth of nearly 30 feet.

Local authorities said the bus had been waiting at the terminal when a smaller ferry allegedly struck the pontoon, causing the bus to slide into the water.

While some passengers managed to swim to safety shortly after the crash, many are believed to have been trapped inside the submerged vehicle.

Rescue efforts were launched immediately, with divers from the Fire Service and Civil Defence, the river police, and ferry officials deployed to the scene.

A rescue vessel has also been dispatched, while additional diving teams from Dhaka and surrounding areas are being sent to support the operation.

Officials confirmed that the sunken bus has been located underwater.

A small number of passengers have been rescued alive so far, but the fate of those still missing remains unclear.