Dozens dead after bus plunges into Padma river in Bangladesh

A passenger bus carrying between 40 and 50 people plunged into Bangladesh’s Padma River at the Daulatdia ferry terminal in Rajbari this evening, prompting a major rescue operation following reports of multiple deaths.
The incident occurred at around 5:15pm at Daulatdia Ghat No. 3, when the Dhaka-bound bus reportedly lost control while attempting to board a ferry and fell from a pontoon into the river. Officials said the vehicle sank to a depth of nearly 30 feet.
Local authorities said the bus had been waiting at the terminal when a smaller ferry allegedly struck the pontoon, causing the bus to slide into the water.