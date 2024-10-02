Regional leaders and academics advocate for late President Benjamin Mkapa’s legacy

Dar es Salaam. Regional leaders and academics have called for the legacy of Tanzania’s late President Benjamin Mkapa to be remembered for his vision in driving peace, development, and regional economic integration.

Speaking at the 3rd Benjamin Mkapa Memorial Lecture, held in Dar es Salaam and organized by Cavendish University Uganda, the leaders highlighted Mkapa’s profound impact on both Tanzania and the East African region.

Mkapa served as Tanzania’s third president from 1995 to 2005, and passed away on July 23, 2020.

Tanzania's Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, emphasized Mkapa’s deep commitment to integrity, democracy, and regional cooperation.

He described Mkapa’s presidency as a defining period marked by economic reforms and governance improvements aimed at promoting long-term stability and prosperity.

“President Mkapa’s values of democracy and integrity remain central to Tanzania’s political framework today. His contributions not only shaped our nation but also influenced the broader East African region,” said Kabudi. “This memorial lecture allows us to reflect on his vision, which extended far beyond Tanzania's borders.”

Kabudi also highlighted Mkapa’s pivotal role in revitalizing the East African Community (EAC), noting that his leadership in promoting regional cooperation and development is still felt today.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of Cavendish University Uganda, Dr Olive Sabiiti, underscored Mkapa’s influence during a crucial period of political and economic transformation in Tanzania.

She praised his contributions to diplomacy and institution-building, which were instrumental in strengthening both Tanzania’s development and regional ties.

Representing the Mkapa family, the late president’s son and Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Communication, and Information Technology, Mr Nicholas Mkapa, shared reflections on his father’s life.

He thanked Cavendish University for honoring his father’s legacy with the memorial lecture and a scholarship program established in his name.

“We are grateful to Cavendish for hosting this memorial in his homeland. The scholarship is a fitting tribute to his dedication to education, and we appreciate the commitment to keeping his legacy alive,” Nicholas Mkapa said.